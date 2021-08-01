Streaming services are adding a lengthy list of new content to their platforms this month.

The likes of Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and other streaming services are introducing a diverse range of TV shows, including thriller series “Nine Perfect Strangers” starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, murder mystery “Only Murders in the Building” starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez and romantic drama “Modern Love” starring Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Tobias Menzies, Minnie Driver and many others.

The pandemic trend of films premiering simultaneously in theaters and on streaming services is also continuing this month with the debut of Sundance Film Festival favorite “Coda” on Apple TV+ and the highly anticipated DC Comics film “The Suicide Squad,” which will be available on HBO Max.

Here, WWD rounds up 17 TV shows, films and documentaries to watch in August. Read on for more.

“Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union”

Stream on HBO Max on Aug. 3

The three-part docu-series takes a closer look at President Barack Obama’s personal and political life, giving insight into his childhood and the figures who influenced him. The series will include conversations with his colleagues, friends and critics as well as his own speeches and interviews.

“Cooking With Paris”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 4

Paris Hilton is heading back to reality TV this month with her “Cooking With Paris” show, where she’s teaming with her celebrity friends — including Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Saweetie and others — as she “navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances,” according to Netflix.

“The Suicide Squad”

Stream on HBO Max on Aug. 5

HBO Max is continuing its practice of releasing its films both in theater and on the streaming service with “The Suicide Squad.” The reboot comes from director James Gunn and brings together a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Pete Davidson, who take on the roles of many beloved DC Comics villains.

“Mr. Corman”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Aug. 6

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in the comedic series “Mr. Corman” as the titular character, a fifth grade teacher who struggles to accept his failing music career while dealing with other issues in his personal and professional life.

“Untold”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 10

“Untold” is a five-part docu-series focusing on the world of sports. The series will give an in-depth look at pivotal moments in sports history, including the stories behind boxer Christy Martin, decathlete Caitlyn Jenner, tennis player Mardy Fish, the Pacers-Pistons brawl of 2004 and the Trashers UHL ice hockey team. The episodes will premiere weekly.

“What If…?”

Stream on Disney+ on Aug. 11

Marvel Studios is coming out with its first animated series this month with “What If…?” which reimagines famous events in the franchise involving various superheroes, like Iron Man, Black Panther and Thor. Many actors from the franchise are reprising their roles for the show’s voiceovers.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Watch on NBC on Aug. 12

The police procedural sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is premiering its final season this month, with cast members Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and others returning.

“Coda”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Aug. 13

“Coda” was one of the standout films that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in February, winning the grand jury prize, audience award and special jury award for best ensemble, among others. The movie follows the story of a hearing teenager of deaf parents who grapples with her familial obligations while trying to pursue her dreams.

“Modern Love”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 13

Based on the New York Times column of the same name, “Modern Love” returns for its second season with a star-studded cast that play out real-life love stories. The second season’s cast includes Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Tobias Menzies, Minnie Driver, Lucy Boynton and many others.

“Nine Perfect Strangers”

Stream on Hulu on Aug. 18

The star-studded “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health and wellness resort that attracts nine city-dwellers looking to relax who ultimately learn about each other’s and the resort’s suspicious host’s secrets. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon and Luke Evans, among others.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”

Watch on Comedy Central on Aug. 18

Based on the comedian’s real life, Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” is returning for its second season this month with a cast that includes Bowen Yang, BD Wong and Lori Tan Chinn.

“The Chair”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 20

Sandra Oh stars in the new Netflix comedy, “The Chair,” where the actress plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, a professor who faces challenges after becoming the first woman to chair her university’s English department. The TV show also stars Jay Duplass and Holland Taylor.

“Annette”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 20

“Annette” premiered on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival last month and was one of the most talked-about films during the festival. The film stars Adam Driver as a stand-up comedian who falls in love with a world-renowned opera singer, played by Marion Cotillard. The couple has their lives flipped upside down after the birth of their daughter, Annette.

“American Horror Story: Double Feature”

Watch on FX on Aug. 25

The “American Horror Story” anthology series is coming back for its 10th installment this month, focusing on “two horrifying stories.” The season will see previous cast members like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd, among others, as well as newcomers like model Kaia Gerber and actor Macaulay Culkin.

“See”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Aug. 27

The dystopian drama “See” is returning for its second season with actors Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard. The show follows Momoa’s character, Baba Voss, the father of twins with mythic abilities who help him protect his tribe against a powerful queen.

“Only Murders In the Building”

Stream on Hulu on Aug. 31

The comedic murder mystery follows three strangers that share an obsession with true crime who use their knowledge to uncover the truth behind a murder that happens at their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

“Sparking Joy”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 31

Japanese organizing consultant, Marie Kondo, is returning to Netflix for another docu-series. In the three-episode series, “Sparking Joy,” Kondo shares how her signature method can “affect our businesses, relationships and communities,” according to Netflix.

