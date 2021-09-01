×
23 New TV Shows, Films and Documentaries to Watch in September 2021

A guide to the new content hitting streaming services this month.

23 New TV Shows, Films and
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston star in "The Morning Show." Courtesy of Apple TV+

A lengthy list of new TV shows, movies and documentaries are debuting on streaming services this month.

Several popular TV shows are returning with new seasons in September 2021, including Netflix’s “Sex Education” and “Lucifer,” Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Goliath.”

The month is also seeing the debut of several projects based on real-life events, such as FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which depicts former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, and Lifetime’s “Harry and Meghan 3: Escaping the Palace,” which offers a dramatized version of the events that led to the couple’s decision to step back from their royal duties.

Here, WWD rounds up 23 new TV shows, movies and documentaries to watch in September 2021. Read on for more.

“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room”
Stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 1

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
Former President George W. Bush addresses those attending the 10th anniversary commemoration of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2011, in New York. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The documentary retells the tragic events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks through the eyes of former President George W. Bush and his advisers.

“Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 1

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “Turning Point” 9/11 and the War on Terror.” LIBRARY OF CONGRESS/COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The five-part docu-series chronicles the 9/11 terrorist attacks and offers personal stories of how the day’s events changed the course of the nation.

“What We Do in the Shadows”
Watch on FX on Hulu on Sept. 2

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from season three of “What We Do in the Shadows.” Courtesy of FX

The third season of the comedy show again follows the nightly adventures of vampire roommates Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin as they navigate the modern world on Staten Island, N.Y.

“Cinderella”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello star in “Cinderella.” Christopher Raphael

Amazon Prime Video’s new take on the “Cinderella” fairy tale casts Camila Cabello as the titular character, an aspiring fashion designer who meets the prince at a ball. The movie also casts Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan.

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”
Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 3

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
Billie Eilish Courtesy of Disney+

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish is bringing a concert experience to Disney+ for her recently released sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever.” The documentary also includes animated elements that take viewers through Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles.

“Harry and Meghan 3: Escaping the Palace”
Watch on Lifetime on Sept. 6

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London in February 2020. AP

The third installment in Lifetime’s film series based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offers a dramatized take on the events that led to the couple’s decision to step back from their royal duties last year.

“On the Verge”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 7

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “On the Verge.” Courtesy of Netflix

Written and starring actress Julie Delpy, “On the Verge” follows four women in Los Angeles going through midlife crises.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Watch on FX on Sept. 7

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
Beanie Fieldstein as Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” Courtesy of FX

Ryan Murphy’s latest “American Crime Story” anthology series examines President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and subsequent impeachment. The series has cast Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”
Stream on Hulu on Sept. 8

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” season two. Courtesy of Hulu

The second season of the Hulu series continues the story behind the legendary hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan, and their rise to stardom as they face personal and social issues.

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 9

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The documentary film tells the story of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s friendship and subsequent falling out. The film includes interviews with their close friends and family members and never-before-seen footage of their friendship.

“Come From Away”
Stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 10

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “Come From Away.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

A filmed version of the hit Broadway musical is coming to Apple TV+, telling the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after all flights to the U.S. were grounded following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Lucifer”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 10

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from season six of “Lucifer.” JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

The sixth and final season of “Lucifer” finds the titular character preparing to assume his place as God, but faces a new enemy that’s trying to take his place.

“LuLaRich”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 10

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “LuLaRich.” Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

The four-part docu-series focuses on multilevel-marketing fashion brand LuLaRoe, which was embroiled in controversy for capitalizing on its staff of young mothers and selling defective products.

“Scenes From a Marriage”
Stream on HBO Max on Sept. 12

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star in “Scenes From a Marriage.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The limited series is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s TV series of the same name and examines marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. The series stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

“Y: The Last Man”
Stream on FX on Hulu on Sept. 12

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “Y: The Last Man.” Courtesy of FX

Based on the DC Comics series, “Y: The Last Man” depicts a post-apocalyptic world where every mammal with a Y chromosome is decimated except for one cisgender man and his monkey. The series stars Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Amber Tamblyn, Ashley Romans and others.

“The Premise”
Watch on FX on Hulu on Sept. 16

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
Tracee Ellis Ross, Ayo Edebiri and Ben Platt star in “The Premise.” Alyssa Moran

Created by actor B.J. Novak, “The Premise” is an anthology series that uses comedy to examine today’s biggest issues. The series’ cast includes Lucas Hedges, Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Kaitlyn Dever and others.

“Sex Education”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 17

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “Sex Education.” Courtesy of Netflix

Season three of the hit Netflix British comedy is returning this month and continues to follow the lives of the students at Moordale Secondary School as they deal with school drama and their personal lives.

“The Morning Show”
Stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 17

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “The Morning Show.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return for the second season of the hit drama series, following the actresses’ characters as they face the aftermath of revealing the toxic culture of their newsroom workplace. The series also casts Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and others.

“Star Wars: Visions”
Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 22

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “Star Wars: Visions.” Courtesy of Disney+

The “Star Wars” franchise is debuting a collection of animated short films created by seven Japanese anime studios. The short films explore how Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa have influenced the franchise since its inception.

“Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
Rihanna at her Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna will present her third lingerie fashion show on Amazon Prime Video this month. The singer and entrepreneur hasn’t revealed specific detail about the show, but it will include an “all-star lineup of models, stars and performers” to model the lingerie brand’s upcoming collection.

“Foundation”
Stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 24

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “Foundation.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

The new drama series, which is based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, follows a band of exiles as they try to save humanity and rebuild civilization after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

“Goliath”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
A still from “Goliath.” Greg Lewis/Amazon

“Goliath” is returning for its fourth and final season, following star Billy Bob Thornton’s character Billy McBride as he tries to take down one of America’s most notorious Goliaths, the opioid industry.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”
Stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 30

Documentaries to Watch in September 2021
John Stewart accepts the award for outstanding variety talk series for “”The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”” at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2015. Invision for the Television Academy

Former “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart is making his highly anticipated return to TV with his new Apple TV+ series, where he takes a deep dive into current affairs.

