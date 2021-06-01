HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and other streaming services are introducing new limited series and films in June.

Netflix is releasing several new films this month, including “The Ice Road,” “Fatherhood” and “Awake” starring the likes of Liam Neeson, Kevin Hart and Gina Rodriguez, respectively. The streaming service is also adding part two of the hit French crime drama, “Lupin” this month.

After being delayed because of the pandemic, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of the musical “In the Heights” is being released this month, both in theaters and on HBO Max.

Disney+ is also continuing its release schedule of its Marvel Studios limited-series projects with the debut of “Loki,” which stars Tom Hiddleston.

Here, WWD looks at 13 new TV shows and movies to watch in June. Read on for more.

“Lisey’s Story”

Stream on Apple TV+ on June 4

Based on the Stephen King novel, Julianne Moore plays Lisey Landon, a widow who grapples with repressed memories about her late husband.

“Awake”

Stream on Netflix on June 9

The dystopian drama takes place after a global event causes all humans to lose the ability to sleep, which ensues chaos in society. The film stars Rodriguez as an ex-soldier who struggles to protect her young daughter after discovering she may be the cure to the global insomnia.

“Loki”

Stream on Disney+ on June 9

Marvel Studios’ latest original series focuses on Hiddleston’s character, Loki, following the events of “Avengers: Endgame” where the sometimes-villain creates a new timeline after traveling through time. The show also introduces Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw into the Marvel Studios franchise.

“Lupin”

Stream on Netflix on June 11

The French crime drama is back for part two, picking up from where lead Omar Sy’s character, Assane Diop, becomes the most wanted man in France. The series’ part one episodes debuted on Netflix in January.

“Flack”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 11

After its cancellation by Pop TV, drama series “Flack” is returning for its second season on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Anna Paquin as Robyn, as a p.r. maven working in London who is tasked with repairing the reputation of her ill-behaved celebrity clients.

“In the Heights”

Stream on HBO Max on June 11

Miranda’s film adaptation of his hit musical, “In the Heights,” is hitting movie theaters and HBO Max concurrently this month. The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a Washington Heights bodega owner who is working toward having a better life.

“Love, Victor”

Stream on Hulu on June 11

“Love, Victor” the spin-off series to the hit coming of age movie, “Love, Simon,” is back for its second season. The new season finds Victor, played by Michael Cimino, dealing with the aftermath of coming out and the impact it had on his family, friends and ex-girlfriend.

“Kevin Can F–k Himself”

Stream on AMC on June 13

The dark comedy stars former “Schitt’s Creek” actress Annie Murphy as Allison McRoberts, a housewife who attempts to take control of her life away from her self-centered husband, Kevin.

“Elite”

Stream on Netflix on June 18

The Spanish teen drama is back for its fourth season, following the students at the Las Encinas academy as they begin a new school term with a new school director.

“Fatherhood”

Stream on Netflix on June 18

Hart stars in the new Netflix comedy film, “Fatherhood,” which follows a single father who is raising his daughter after his wife’s unexpected death.

“Good on Paper”

Stream on Netflix on June 23

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger writes and stars in the comedy film “Good on Paper,” which follows a stand-up comedian who is determined to uncover who her boyfriend Dennis really is.

“False Positive”

Stream on Hulu on June 25

Thriller film “False Positive” stars Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer, a couple who begins working with renowned fertility doctor, Dr. Hindle (played by Pierce Brosnan) in the hopes of starting a family. Once pregnant, Glazer’s character begins uncovering the unsettling truth about the doctor.

“The Ice Road”

Stream on Netflix on June 25

“The Ice Road” stars Neeson as an ice driver who leads a rescue mission to save a group of miners trapped in northern Canada. The film also stars Laurence Fishburne and Benjamin Walker.

