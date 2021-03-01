HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services are adding a slew of new content this March.

This month is seeing the debut of several topical documentaries, including Netflix’s “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” documentary, which gives an inside look at the headline-making 2019 scandal that landed actress Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and actress Felicity Huffman in prison after using bribes to get their children accepted to prestigious schools.

Netflix is also debuting its new documentary, “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell,” which honors the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. ahead of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Amazon Prime will debut the highly anticipated film, “Coming 2 America,” which is the sequel to the hit Eddie Murphy film that premiered in 1988.

And HBO Max will be releasing its Zack Snyder-edited version of the DC Comics film “Justice League,” which brings together the original cast plus Jared Leto as the Joker.

Here, WWD rounded up 11 TV shows, films and documentaries to watch in March 2021. Read on for more.

“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell”

Stream on Netflix on March 1

Netflix’s new documentary gives an intimate look at the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s life and career ahead of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The documentary offers rare footage filmed by the rapper’s best friend, Damion “D-Roc” Butler, and includes interviews with his close friends.

“Moxie”

Stream on Netflix on March 3

Directed by and starring Amy Poehler, “Moxie” follows a 16-year-old named Vivian who is inspired by her mother’s rebellious past. Vivian publishes an underground zine called Moxie, where she calls out the bias and wrongdoing going on in her high school and sparks a feminist movement among her classmates.

“Coming 2 America”

Stream on Amazon Prime on March 5

Eddie Murphy’s hit 1988 film “Coming to America” is finally getting its sequel on Amazon Prime. Murphy and actor Arsenio Hall are teaming up for the film, where their characters again travel from their country of Zamunda to the New York City borough of Queens. The film includes costumes created by Oscar winning designer Ruth E. Carter.

“Generation”

Stream on HBO Max on March 11

HBO is following up its hit teen drama “Euphoria” with another series called “Generation.” The series follows a group of high schoolers exploring their sexuality while dealing with the stresses brought on by school, family and their love lives.

“Cherry”

Stream on Apple TV+ on March 12

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the duo behind the last two “Avengers” films, “Cherry” follows a U.S. soldier as he returns from Iraq and copes with PTSD as he navigates his life outside of war.

“Waffles + Mochi”

Stream on Netflix on March 16

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is behind Netflix’s hybrid cooking and travel show, “Waffles + Mochi,” which stars the titular puppets as they travel to various countries and kitchens to learn about international cuisines. The show includes appearances by Obama herself, as well as Tan France, Zach Galifianakis, Jack Black, Common and others.

“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal”

Stream on Netflix on March 17

The infamous college admissions scandal of 2019 is getting the documentary treatment on Netflix this month. The documentary looks at the scandal that included roughly 50 parents — including actress Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and actress Felicity Huffman — and how they got their children admitted to prestigious universities through college counselor Rick Singer’s use of bribes, false test scores and fraudulent sports recruitments.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

Stream on HBO Max on March 18

Comic book fans are finally getting the long-awaited new version of the 2017 DC Comics film “Justice League,” which will be edited by director Zack Snyder. The cut will include the film’s original actors, such as Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and introduce Jared Leto’s version of the Joker.

“The Falcon and the Winter Solider”

Stream on Disney+ on March 19

Marvel’s latest limited series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” follows the titular superheroes after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” The series brings together other former Marvel characters, such as Baron Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl, and Sharon Carter, played by Emily VanCamp.

“Genius: Aretha”

Watch on National Geographic on March 21

Cynthia Erivo stars as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s third installation of its “Genius” anthology series. The four-night streaming event explores Franklin’s career and influence on the music world, as well as her activism in the civil rights movement.

“Tina”

Stream on HBO Max on March 27

HBO’s latest music-themed documentary focuses on the life and career of Tina Turner, from her quick rise, struggles and explosive fame in the 1980s. The documentary includes interviews with Turner herself and never-before-seen footage from her music career.

