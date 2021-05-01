May 2021 is seeing the return of many hit TV shows, as well as the premiere of some noteworthy projects.

TV shows like comedy series “Master of None,” ballroom competition show “Legendary” and anthology series “The Girlfriend Experience” are returning for their highly anticipated next season this month, while the likes of “Pose,” “The Kominsky Method” and “Shrill” are returning for their third and final seasons.

The month is also seeing the premiere of several new series, such as Netflix’s biopic “Halston,” which follows the tumultuous life and career of the legendary titular fashion designer, who was a fixture in New York City’s party scene in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The pandemic-era practice of films debuting on streaming services and theaters simultaneously is also continuing this month, with films like the live-action “Cruella” and thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” debuting on Disney+ and HBO Max, respectively.

Here, WWD looks at 13 TV shows and films to watch in May 2021. Read on for more.

“Pose”

Watch on FX on May 2

FX drama “Pose” is returning for its third and final season this month. The season will continue to follow beloved characters played by the likes of Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore and others as they grapple with issues like social justice, the LGBTQ community and the AIDS epidemic during the ‘90s New York City ballroom scene.

“The Girlfriend Experience”

Watch on Starz on May 2

Starz anthology series “The Girlfriend Experience” is back for season three starring actress Julia Goldani Telles. Telles stars as Iris, a neuroscience student who works at a tech start-up in London and as an escort.

“Selena: The Series”

Stream on Netflix on May 4

Netflix’s Selena Quintanilla biopic is returning for its second season after premiering in December. The second season follows Selena, played by Christian Serratos, as she starts recording her English-language album and shows how the singer’s sudden rise to fame impacted her personal relationships.

“That Damn Michael Che”

Stream on HBO Max on May 6

The six-part comedy series stars “Saturday Night Live” cast member Michael Che as he tackles issues like racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and others through sketches and vignettes. The show guest stars Che’s fellow “SNL” cast members Colin Jost, Heidi Gardner and Cecily Strong, as well as actors Billy Porter, Omari Hardwick and Geoffrey Owens.

“Legendary”

Stream on HBO Max on May 6

“Legendary,” the vogueing competition reality show, is returning for its second season this month. The show spotlights ballroom culture and brings together 10 houses to compete on the catwalk. This season’s judges include fashion stylist Law Roach, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, actress Jameela Jamil and ballroom legend Leiomy Maldonado.

“Shrill”

Stream on Hulu on May 7

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Aidy Bryant is returning for the third and final season of Hulu’s “Shrill.” The show follows Bryant’s character Annie as she navigates her personal, love and work lives all while going against societal pressures of losing weight.

“The Hills: New Beginnings”

Watch on MTV on May 12

The reboot of the hit MTV reality show “The Hills” is returning for its second season. “The Hills: New Beginnings” reunites fan-favorite cast members Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner and others as they come together after COVID-19 lockdown measures are lifted in California.

“Halston”

Stream on Netflix on May 14

Actor Ewan McGregor is taking on the role of legendary fashion designer Halston (whose full name was Roy Halston Frowick) in the Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix series. The show follows the rise and fall of the late designer’s career in the ‘70s and ‘80s. The series also stars Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, who was a close friend of the designer.

“The Underground Railroad”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 14

From Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad” is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. The show follows Cora Randall (played by Thuso Mbedu) who escapes a Georgia plantation for the Underground Railroad, and finds an actual railroad with a secret network of tracks and tunnels.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”

Stream on HBO Max on May 14

Angelina Jolie stars in the thriller, which follows her character Hannah and a 12-year-old boy as they are chased by two assassins through the wilderness.

“Master of None”

Stream on Netflix on May 23

Comedy series “Master of None” is returning for its third season this month on Netflix. It is unclear if show creator and former star Aziz Ansari will appear in the show, but the season is said to center on the relationship of Denise and Alicia, played by Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie, respectively.

“Cruella”

Stream on Disney+ on May 28

Disney’s “Cruella” is getting the live-action treatment, with Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone playing the titular villain. “Cruella” is an origin story, following the villain in London in the ‘70s punk rock scene as she embarks on a career in fashion design.

“The Kominsky Method”

Stream on Netflix on May 28

While actor Alan Arkin is not returning for the hit Netflix show’s third and final season, “The Kominsky Method” will see the return of star Michael Douglas and guest stars Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson.

