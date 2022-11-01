11 New TV Shows to Stream This November

With a brimming lineup of new original series and those with seasonal returns, November is gearing up to be another month where streaming shows offer plenty of fare.

From Netflix’s highly anticipated premiere of “Wednesday,” based on The Addams Family character starring Jenny Ortega, to Chris Hemsworth’s National Geographic exploratory special “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth,” airing on Disney+, the new month will see a range of programs that incorporate adventure, crime, comedy, feel-good moments and more.

Peacock will continue its mystery-focused programming with the debut of “Irreverent” starring Colin Donnell and the return of the BBC One success “The Capture,” which sees Holiday Grainger act as defense intelligence agent Rachel Carey tasked with solving another case.

Disney+ will dive into its archives to unveil a limited series based on “The Santa Clause” franchise with Tim Allen, while Netflix debuts the new season of “The Crown.” On Apple TV+, Luke Evans and Michael Huisman join as a dynamic duo for the action-thriller “Echo 3.”

Here, WWD rounds up 11 new TV shows to watch in November 2022. Read on for more.

“Irreverent”

Stream on Peacock on Nov. 1

Starring Colin Donnell, Susie Porter, Martin Sacks, P.J. Byrne and Wayne Blair, “Irreverent” lays out the life of a Chicago criminal (Colin Donnell), who changes his identity from career convict to church reverend and makes a getaway to Far North Queensland, Australia, after he screws up a crucial heist job.

“Blockbuster”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 3

Randall Park as Timmy in “Blockbuster.” RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

“Blockbuster” takes place at the final standing chain of the once-successful video rental company. Starring Randall Park, Tyler Alvarez, Melissa Fumero, J.B. Smoove, Olga Merediz, Kamaia Fairburn and Madeleine Arthur, the comedic Netflix original documents the mishaps, drama and complications of trying to keep the store in business, despite the company’s closures elsewhere.

“The Capture”

Stream on Peacock on Nov. 3

The Ben Chanan-directed show will release to the streaming platform following its Aug. 28 airing on BBC One. The new season gives a glimpse into DI Rachel Carey’s (Holiday Grainger) latest mission, solving a deepfake conspiracy involving politician Isaac Turner.

“The Mosquito Coast”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4

“The Mosquito Coast” returns for a second season, continuing the story of inventor Allie Fox. Harrison Ford originally played the character in the 1986 film with the same title. Both are based on the critically acclaimed Paul Theroux novel released in 1981.

“Manifest”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 4

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in Manifest Season 4. SCOTT MCDERMOTT/NETFLIX

“Manifest,” which debuted in 2018, began when Flight 828 reemerged after disappearing for nearly six years. In season four, the journey of the passengers continues as they must unearth their truth before time runs out. Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), Parveen Kaur (Saanvi Bahl), Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and Cal Stone (Ty Doran) piece together information that tells the whole story about who they are and the day they went missing.

“The Crown”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 9

The Peter Morgan-created Netflix original arrives for its fifth installment. The series, which documents Queen Elizabeth II’s life and reign, will pick up during the early ’90s and sees Dominic West, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Williams, Elizabeth Debicki and Lesley Manville join the season and assume the roles of royals. The new cast takes over from members such as Claire Foy, Emma Corrin, Matt Smith and Erin Doherty.

“Wednesday”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 23

Through the lens of Tim Burton, credited for directing dark-fantasy-meets-mystery-meets-adventure films such as “Alice in Wonderland,” “Coraline,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Beetlejuice,” returns this Netflix original. With an eight-episode lineup, “Wednesday” follows the journey of the Addams Family member during her time at Nevermore Academy. While attending, Wednesday (Jenny Ortega) pursues her psychic powers and deciphers a mystery that troubled her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), more than two decades earlier.

“Limitless with Chris Hemsworth“

Stream on Disney+ on Nov. 16

A National Geographic original, Chris Hemsworth takes viewers on a path of self-discovery to explore measures that boost his resilience with the goal of making him live longer. He partakes in stimulating challenges worldwide, from swimming in freezing waters to climbing a rope 1,000 feet in the air.

“The Santa Clauses”

Stream on Disney+ on Nov. 16

With Tim Allen reprising the role of Scott Calvin, Disney+ will revive the “The Santa Clause” franchise. The two-episode release sees Calvin struggle to keep up as an aging Father Christmas who seeks to retire and spend the holidays with his family, but later finds himself embroiled in chaos when his replacement doesn’t step up to the plate. “The Santa Clause” film series debuted in 1994 and continued with two follow-ups, its sequel “The Santa Clause 2” in 2002 and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” in 2006.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls“

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 17

HBO Max first announced the renewal of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” in December 2021, with its return date nearly one year after the news. The Mindy Kaling-created series delves into the experiences of four university roommates as they navigate their semesters at Essex College in Vermont. The second season resumes after the school’s Thanksgiving break with Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Leighton (Reneé Rapp).

“Echo 3″

Stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 23

The action series starts with main characters Bambi (Luke Evans) and Prince (Michael Huisman). The pair search for Bambi’s sister, Amber Chesbrough (Jessie Collins), who was kidnapped and held hostage in Venezuela while a secret war transpires.