13 New TV Shows to Watch in September 2022

The month’s most anticipated project is the prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

New TV Shows September 2022: The
A still from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

September will see a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows hit streaming services.

Prime Video arguably has the most-anticipated project of the month with the debut of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The series is a prequel, taking place thousands of years before the original trilogy and “The Hobbit” films.

Disney+ is also offering a new fantasy series in September — “Star Wars: Andor,” which follows the franchise’s titular captain on a journey to make a difference.

Hulu will be debuting the fifth season of popular dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which picks up from characters June killing Commander Waterford and Serena trying to raise her profile as Gilead’s influence continues to grow.

Here, WWD rounds up 13 new TV shows to watch in September 2022. Read on for more.

“Devil in Ohio”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 2

New TV Shows September 2022: Devil in Ohio
A still from “Devil in Ohio.” RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

The thriller series tells the story of a hospital psychiatrist who shelters an escapee from a cult only to have put her own family in danger.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
Stream on Prime Video on Sept. 2

New TV Shows September 2022: The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power
A still from “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Courtesy of Prime Video

The highly anticipated “The Lord of the Rings” prequel series is airing in September, taking place thousands of years before the original trilogy and its “The Hobbit” films. The series stars Benjamin Walker, Ema Horvath, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark and others.

“Wedding Season”
Stream on Hulu on Sept. 8

New TV Shows September 2022: Wedding Season
A still from “Wedding Season.” HULU

The comedy-thriller series follows the love story of Katie and Stefan, who fell in love despite Katie already being engaged. At Katie’s wedding, her husband’s entire family is mysteriously murdered, and the police believe Stefan is behind the killings while he believes it was Katie.

“American Gigolo”
Watch on Showtime on Sept. 9

New TV Shows September 2022: American Gigolo
A still from “American Gigolo.” Warrick Page/SHOWTIME

A present-day reimagining of the 1980 film “American Gigolo” stars Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye, who is released from prison after 15 years after being wrongfully convicted and navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover, mother and the people who betrayed him.

“Cobra Kai”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 9

New TV Shows September 2022: Cobra Kai
A still from “Cobra Kai.” CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Season five of the hit show returns in September, continuing the story of the original characters in “The Karate Kid” films.

“The Serpent Queen”
Watch on Starz on Sept. 11

New TV Shows September 2022: The Serpent Queen
A still from “The Serpent Queen.” Courtesy of Starz

The drama series is based off the story of Catherine de Medici, who married into the French court as an orphaned teenager only to discover her husband was in love with an older woman and that he couldn’t conceive children.

“Heartbreak High”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 14

New TV Shows September 2022: Heartbreak High
A still from “Heartbreak High.” LISA TOMASETTI/NETFLIX

A reboot of the original 1994 series, “Heartbreak High” is a coming-of-age story following a set of teens at an Australian high school.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”
Stream on Hulu on Sept. 14

New TV Shows September 2022: The Handmaid's Tale
A still from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” HULU

Season five of the dystopian drama shows the consequences of June killing Commander Waterford and follows Serena as she tries to raise her profile in Toronto while Gilead’s influence grows in Canada.

“Vampire Academy”
Stream on Peacock on Sept. 15

New TV Shows September 2022: Vampire Academy
A still from “Vampire Academy.” Jose Haro/Peacock

The young adult show adapted from the book series of the same name follows two young women as they complete their education to enter vampire society.

“Fate: The Winx Saga”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 16

New TV Shows September 2022: Fate The Winx Saga
A still from “Fate: The Winx Saga.” Courtesy of Netflix

Season two of the fantasy series returns in September, continuing the story of a group of fairies at a magical boarding school.

“Star Wars: Andor”
Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 21

New TV Shows September 2022: Star Wars Andor
A still from “Star Wars: Andor.” Courtesy of Disney+

From the “Star Wars” franchise, “Andor” focuses on the titular captain’s journey to “discover the difference he can make.” The series stars Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly and others.

“The Kardashians”
Stream on Hulu on Sept. 22

New TV Shows September 2022: The Kardashian
A still from “The Kardashians.” Courtesy of Hulu

“The Kardashians” is back for season two, giving an inside look at Kim Kardashian’s and Pete Davidson’s relationship, Kourtney Kardashian’s and Travis Barker’s wedding and more from the reality TV family.

“Jungle”
Stream on Prime Video on Sept. 30

New TV Shows September 2022: Jungle
A still from “Jungle.” Delroy Matty

The drama series is told through rap/drill music and dialogue to tell the stories of several U.K. strangers who are dealing with their own struggles.

