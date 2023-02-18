×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Fashion

Unpacking the Life and Times of Karl Lagerfeld

Exploring New York City’s Newest Crop of British Restaurants

There's been several British restaurant openings in New York City, each offering their own unique take on the cuisine.

The bar at Hawksmoor
The bar at Hawksmoor. Courtesy of Francesco Sapienza

Many Americans have long enjoyed listening to British accents and digesting gossip about the British royal family, but it’s fair to say its cuisine has not always been top of mind. That is starting to change, though, with a spate of British restaurants opening in New York City.

After the successful launch of their British seafood eatery Dame in Greenwich Village, Ed Szymanski and Patricia Howard last year opened 60-seat, nose-to-tail English bistro Lord’s in the same neighborhood, named after the famous cricket ground in London. Popular dishes at Lord’s include meat pies, curried lamb, Scotch eggs, oysters kilpatrick and duck stuffed cabbage. And let’s not forget the desserts — they include trifle, Guinness sponge cake and, of course, stick toffee pudding.

Related Galleries

“Part of it is I’m English and the chef of the restaurant so I wanted to cook the food that’s meaningful to me and that I grew up eating,” Szymanski says of his desire to open British restaurants in New York City. “Part of it is also that the city is awash in new French and Italian restaurants, new sushi spots opening every day. Some of them are really good and some of them are not so good, but they’re all sort of singing from the same hymn book. So I thought it would be fun to do something that was a little bit different.”

He adds that British cuisine has an unfair reputation of being bland, brown and stodgy, and believes that the London dining scene is just as exciting if not more so than in New York. That modern British dining scene is what Lord’s pays tribute to.

“A lot of critics and customers call us a pub, but the only person that would call us a pub is someone who’s never been to one,” he says, noting that there are no pork scratchings in sight.

Howard adds that for the group of New York diners who have been to London to eat and have gone to the nose-to tail restaurants St. John and Lyle’s, “I think they come to Lord’s and see the inspiration.”

Then there’s London steak house Hawksmoor, which made its American debut in the historic United Charities Building in Gramercy in 2021 as more of a steak house than a British restaurant with a slate of signature cuts including rib-eye, porterhouse and prime rib chop. However, it recently leaned into its heritage, launching a British Sunday roast. The dry-aged beef rump is served with beef dripping roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, carrots, buttered brussel sprouts, roasted shallot and garlic and “lashings” of bone marrow gravy.

“[The roast] has been really popular,” says Paddy Coker, Hawksmoor’s grill chef. “What’s been most interesting to see is the mix of people we get through the doors — a lot more families are coming in, a lot of people are seeing it as a nice alternative to Sunday brunch as well. It’s a lot more relaxed in terms of the atmosphere.”

The Sunday roast clientele has been a mixture of British expats and Americans, who are curious about it or are already fans of the British meal, adds Coker. “It has been a mix but very well received,” he says.

Another recent contender in the market is Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips, which opened in Times Square in December as the celebrity chef’s only restaurant in the city. (There are already locations in Washington, D.C., Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida.)

More of a fast casual spot, it leans into the British classic fish and chips, but also has its own spin on the dish, like sandwiching it in warm naan bread.

While Lord’s and Hawksmoor are understated, Ramsay’s restaurant screams British from the Union Jack serving boxes to the red phone booth door.

Each offering their own unique take on the cuisine — and decor — these restaurants join long-standing British eateries Tea & Sympathy, Jones Wood Foundry and the Clocktower.

Dame, 87 MacDougal Street, 929-367-7370

Lord’s, 506 LaGuardia Place, 929-398-5433

Hawksmoor, 109 East 22nd Street, 212-777-1840

Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips, 1500 Broadway, 646-540-3560

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Hot Summer Bags

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New York City's Newest Crop of British Restaurants

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad