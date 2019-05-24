Total Tropicalism from Gitano Garden of Love

The Tulum hot spot returns to New York this summer, serving up Mezcal cocktails in a tropical-inspired outdoor lounge in SoHo.

2 oz. Tequila

1/2 oz. ginger

3/4 oz. lemon

3/4 oz. honey

Absinthe rinsed rocks glass

Shake and strain into rocks glass

Top with Mezcal

Garnish with charred lemon wheel and umbrella

Green Goddess from Broken Coconut at Equinox Hudson Yard



Broken Coconut, the boho terrace eatery and cocktail bar at Equinox Hudson Yards, places an emphasis on nutritious and light ingredients.



1 1/2 oz. vodka

2 oz. coconut water infused with kale, ginger and green apple

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

Modern Romeo from Lemon’s at the Wythe Hotel

Jon Neidich at the Golden Age Hospitality team is giving the rooftop at Wythe Hotel a refresh. He teamed with chefs Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber of Chez Ma Tante to open Lemon’s, a pop-up lounge inspired by coastal Italy serving up lighter cocktails.



1 oz. Plantation Rum

3/4 oz. pineapple juice

1/2 oz. Lemon Hart 151

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/4 oz. pineapple gomme

1/2 oz. cane syrup

1 drop sesame oil

Shaken with two cubes and strain

Served long in a Collins glass and topped with club soda and dried pineapple garnish.

Blood Orange and Sage Margarita from Maya at Ludlow House

Maya took over the DuckedUp restaurant at Ludlow House as the club’s latest pop-up. Through Labor Day Weekend, Maya will bring coastal Baja Mexican and Oaxacan fare and cocktails to the Lower East Side — such as this citrus forward margarita with herbaceous notes of sage.



3/4 oz. lime juice

1/4 oz. Agave

3/4 oz. blood orange puree

1/2 oz. Aperol

1 1/2 oz. Casamigos Blanco

Sage salt

Fresh blood orange wheel

Fresh sage leaf

Add all ingredients to small shaker tin, shake and fine strain into ice filled rocks glass. Garnish and serve.

Cocktail #4 from The Lookup

Located on the roof of new 13-story hotel The Kixby, The Lookup features a clean aesthetic by the Rockwell Group with a mixture of seating. And why not drink for a cause while you’re at it? This cocktail uses Novo Fogo, which uses part of its proceeds to benefit efforts to plant trees back in the Brazilian Rainforest.

1 oz. Blue Majik infused white rum

1 oz. Novo Fogo

1/2 oz. banana liqueur

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. Lemongrass syrup

And One You Can’t Make at Home…

L’Imperial at the Baccarat Hotel New York

The bar at the Baccarat Hotel is serving up the L’Imperial cocktail this summer for a cool $5,000 (or $1,400 if you elect to not keep the Tsar Glass it’s served in.) Inspired by the classic Last Ward gin cocktail, the hotel’s version incorporates a rare vintage Green Chartreuse from the early Twenties and is topped with an Amarena cherry, gold leaf and saffron garnish. Truly a “just one drink” situation.