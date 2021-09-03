The Return of New York’s Cultural Scene

Live performances at Lincoln Center

A central hub for New York’s performing arts world, Lincoln Center is back in business this fall. The New York Philharmonic returns on Sept. 17, followed by the opening of the New York City Ballet’s fall season on Sept. 21. After being closed for all of last season, the Metropolitan Opera returns to the stage Sept. 27 for the official season (the opera will also put on a tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on that day with a special concert of Verdi’s Requiem).

The New York Film Festival is back live starting on Sept. 24 (the opening film is Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth”). Further, the Chamber Music Society opens on Oct. 7; American Ballet Theatre’s season bows Oct. 17, and Jazz at Lincoln Center on Nov. 18. Time for a night out on the town.

Pam Tanowitz Erin Baiano

Broadway Is Back!

Broadway returns this September, after Bruce Springsteen warmed things up this summer. After earning praise during previews in 2020 (before being forced to close just as it was scheduled to open), “Six” will be back onstage. Another show that earned buzz with a brief pre-pandemic stint is “Caroline, or Change,” which makes its return. New shows to keep an eye out for are “Plaza Suite,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” “A Strange Loop,” “Clyde’s,” “Pass Over” and more. And Broadway enthusiasm continues with the Tony Awards, finally held Sept. 25.

The costumes for “Six.” Kelly Taub/WWD

Experience Art in Person

Fotografiska New York is exhibiting a major survey of Andy Warhol’s work. Opening Sept. 10, the show will include more than 120 works, including his earliest work and 20 photographs being exhibited for the first time. On exhibit will be a collection of the artist’s celebrity polaroid portraits and collages, gelatin silver prints, photo booth strips from the ’60s, several 16-mm film-screen-test works and four black-and-white short films. “Andy Warhol: Photo Factory” will be on view through Jan. 30, 2022.

Easha McCleary, 1974. © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. Licensed by Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York. © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. Licensed by Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.

The Art Production Fund and Rockefeller Center continue their partnership with a new public art project making its debut on Sept. 7. This fall, floral artist and photographer Maurice Harris, of Los Angeles-based studio Bloom & Plume, will present his work across several indoor and outdoor spaces in Rockefeller Center. The site-specific installations include photographs culled from two series, “Shades of Blackness Vol. 2 #untouched #nofilter #naturalopulence” and “Shades of Blackness Vol. 3 Don’t Touch My Hair,” which feature portraits of his family and friends accompanied by lush floral compositions.

“Don’t Touch My Hair” Starring Dora Owusu by Maurice Harris, courtesy of Art Production Fund. Courtesy

See Music in Person

At long last, musicians are starting to play in front of an audience. New York’s festival scene gets reinvigorated with the return of Electric Zoo this weekend and the Governor’s Ball Music Festival on Sept. 24 to 26. Taking over Randall’s Island, Electric Zoo will feature Alesso, Kaskade, Illenium and more electronic artists. The Governor’s Ball, usually held in June, will return with a bang with headliners Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin and Post Malone. In other reopening news, House of Yes is back in action in Bushwick with special reopening nights all Labor Day weekend long. Rage on, friends.