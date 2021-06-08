New York City is the place to be right now, haven’t you heard? With the city reopened and again teeming with life, New Yorkers and tourists alike are flocking to old favorites as they welcome guests back. WWD visited the Baccarat Hotel on Friday, day two of their luxurious afternoon tea service’s return. Wine director Matthieu Yamoum was buzzing about in an Ermenegildo Zegna suit pouring his own Champagne, which he created two years ago, for guests. Many went for the classic Prince of Wales service, which includes tea sandwiches, desserts, scones and, of course, tea itself — not to mention quite the Instagrammable moment, as many were doing Friday afternoon while they were served. The second-floor space inside the hotel feels spacious with ultra-high ceilings, and it’s started back slowly with reduced occupancy. There were pairs of couples on dates, some having just gone shopping at nearby stores, while other tables were occupied by groups of women dressed for the occasion and reveling in the ability to go out again. All that nestled around endless crystal — not a bad way to spend an afternoon.

