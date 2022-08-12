×
5 New York Speakeasy Bars to Discover This Summer

Look no further — here are several hidden cocktail bars to check out.

Apotheke NoMad
Apotheke NoMad Gabi Porter

The speakeasy is having a resurgence in New York.

Here are several new (and one established) nightlife spots to check out — and where to find them.

Apotheke NoMad

Popular Chinatown cocktail bar Apotheke recently opened a second location in NoMad. The cellar speakeasy bar replicates the approach of its original location with a focus on botanical ingredients like dandelion root and palo santo. The cocktail menu was crafted by longtime head mixologist Nicolas O’Connor, and is organized by the purported impact of the plant ingredients used (stress relief, etc.) in the spirit of an old-world apothecary; there’s also a curated selection of absinthe available. Apotheke NoMad introduces food into the mix with a selection of small plates, including dumplings, as an homage to Apotheke’s original location downtown. A penthouse lounge and rooftop terrace, with stained glass windows and all-weather atrium is set to open later this summer.

Saint Tuesday

Saint Tuesday is located in Cortlandt Alley in Tribeca, a three-block street with built-in speakeasy vibes that has welcomed several buzzy restaurant openings in the past several years. One of the newest bars on the block is Saint Tuesday, which opened at the end of 2021 in the cellar of the boutique Walker Hotel. The cocktail menu was crafted by Christopher Covey, an alum of Milk and Honey and Little Branch (longtime mainstays in New York’s cocktail scene), and nightly live music — often jazz — adds to the cozy atmosphere. Highlights of the menu include reserve cocktails made with high-end and rare spirits like Dingle Batch No 4 Irish whiskey and Chairman’s Reserve 2009 vintage rum, and a “bartender’s choice” option.

PS

Female-led provisions retail boutique Pine & Polk opened its doors in SoHo earlier this year, but they have more than just groceries in stock. In the back of the shop, a wall of chocolate bars hides the entrance to its intimate cocktail bar, PS. The jewel-tone lounge provides a lush atmosphere for guests to choose from a selection of 12 signature cocktails, which are served alongside food boards, sandwiches and small bites.

Foxtail

Foxtail, a speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar, opened in the Arlo hotel earlier this spring. While the intimate bar isn’t particularly hidden (it’s obscured by a velvet curtain), the room leans into a sleek midcentury aesthetic through design details like spacious lounge seating. The food menu features raw bar selections alongside New American fare, and cocktails riff on classics; large-format punches are served with vintage teacups, an on-theme kitschy touch.

Bathtub Gin

Prohibition-style speakeasy Bathtub Gin is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year. Already a veteran in the nightlife scene with live jazz and burlesque, the Chelsea cocktail bar — located behind a door within the Stone Street Coffee cafe — has something new to offer through an updated food menu launched earlier this year under new chef John Sheffey. Options include gin-spiced hazelnuts, grilled peach salad and burger. For those unfamiliar with the popular cocktail bar, the aesthetic vibe is 1920s, complete with, as the name suggests, plenty of gin on offer and an antique clawfoot tub in the center of the room.

WWD List: The 7 Best Tiki Bars in New York

