×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

From WWD Weekend: Joe Alwyn’s Laid-Back Stardom

Fashion

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Fashion

Wedding Stylists Are Helping Couples Create Cohesive Fashion Stories

NFT Gallery Kollectiff, a New Digital Art Destination on Abbot Kinney

Dakota Fanning, Myles O'Neal, Gigi Paris and more have visited the new NFT hot spot.

The Gall3ry at Kollectiff brings NFT
The Gall3ry at Kollectiff brings NFT art to Abbot Kinney in Venice, Calif. Courtesy

As the NFT art market grows, so do the number of ways to showcase digital works, from new digital frames to online marketplaces, metaverse shows and auctions, to physical galleries from the venerable Christie’s and the upstart Superchief.

In Los Angeles, a new physical gallery for digital art has opened on Abbot Kinney in Venice, and it’s attracting interest from Hollywood and OG artists alike.

The Gall3ry by Kollectiff is a 4,600-square-foot, appointment-only space that was created by Rupert Runewitsch, chief growth officer of Kollectiff, a Web3 venture studio with 20 employees that has worked with clients such as DressX and U.K. indie rock band The Wombats.

“We wanted to bring an NFT hub to the neighborhood for people to have a digital experience in real life,” he says of the venue, which is outfitted with screens that can be rented at a weekly fee for events and exhibitions, with Kollectiff taking a cut of sales.

Related Galleries

The gallery hosted its first exhibition in March, with NFTs by 13-year-old digital artist Nyla Hayes, Jenkins the Valet of Bored Ape Yacht Club fame and Julie Pacino, who followed a path from photography into NFTs and used them to fund her movie, “I Live Here Now.”

“Nyla has made almost $6 million in Ethereum for her first collection…all of the pieces we showed were based on Time magazine’s most influential women, and the ‘Long Neckie’ portraits she made of them,” Runewitsch explains, adding that the gallery takes payment in cryptocurrency and buyers can purchase NFTs on the spot using a QR code on the screen that takes them to the OpenSea marketplace.

“The opening drew three times as many people as we expected, and I did a lot of chatting with old-school artists who wanted to know what this was all about,” he adds, mentioning L.A. artist Pontus Willfors for one, and pointing out photography and other works by locals on the walls upstairs. Kollectiff also functions as a Web3 members’ only club and coworking space, where buying a customized NFT is the price of entry. A Miami outpost will be opening soon.

Hayes and the other two digital artists in the first L.A. show are represented by CAA, and the exhibition marked the first time the agency has partnered with a gallery to show the work of its NFT creators.

“[Rupert] and his team built out this impressive space,” says CAA executive Tom Capone, who worked with the gallery on the project, adding that the agency has been active in the Web3 space for more than a year and represents about a dozen artists. “The concept of community is something central for Web3.…Having the ability to bring people together to meet in real life who you might have been talking to for the last year online, or share a common interest or appreciation for an artist with, whether that’s in an gallery, at a street mural painting party or one of the conferences, has been powerful for a lot of these collectors.”

Despite all the hype, the verdict on NFT art sales in physical galleries is still TBD. According to a 2022 Artsy Gallery Insights report by online sales platform Artsy, only 11 percent of galleries sold NFTs in 2021, while 67 percent said their clients hadn’t even asked about them. Of those that did sell NFTs, half said their total sales value was $50,000 or less, and only 5 percent made more than $250,000 selling NFTs in 2021.

Still, so far, the programming at Kollectiff has been brisk.

Dakota Fanning, Myles O’Neal and Gigi Paris were among the guests at an event this month hosted by celebrity photographer Max Montgomery, where portraits started at 0.5 ETH and included an NFT of the image.

And on June 3, Kollectiff will be showcasing the Spirit Coin NFT art of Nicole Buffett, granddaughter of Warren Buffett, who uses her earnings to support environmental and social causes. Future workshops are also being planned to teach people how to create and mint their own NFTs.

“Within the NFT space there is so much possibility and the whole point of this space is to educate,” Runewitsch says.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

Breaking Down NFTs, Digital Art, Blockchain Technology for the Fashion Crowd

Instagram’s NFT Bid Begins in Earnest Now

Takashi Murakami on New Exhibitions, NFTs and Why Bernard Arnault Should Be a Brand

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

NFT Gallery Kollectiff a New Digital

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad