×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Business

Amid a Season of Progress, Macy’s Top Merchant Talks Strategy

‘No Time to Die’ Costume Designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb Talks Dressing — and Grounding — James Bond

"It's hard to steer away from the impact that Bond films have made in terms of fashion and culture and aesthetics," says Larlarb.

A still from "No Time to
A still from "No Time to Die." Nicola Dove

For Suttirat Anne Larlarb, James Bond was the holy grail of design.

“I’ve always been a Bond fan,” says the “No Time to Die” costume designer. “If you’re inclined to pay attention to Western aesthetics in the last century and you follow film, it’s hard to steer away from the impact that Bond films have made in terms of fashion and culture and aesthetics.”

The week before the much delayed premiere of “No Time to Die,” Larlarb — like many fans — was looking forward to the next installment in the Bond franchise, and the trailer was enough to stoke that anticipation. “The minute the music comes on, you get that Bond riff — Like, oh yeah, that’s what we did. We did a Bond film,” she says.

Larlarb was brought onto the project by the film’s original director and her frequent collaborator, Danny Boyle. When Boyle and the film parted ways, Larlarb’s future was uncertain, although producer Barbara Broccoli and star Daniel Craig both reached out and said they’d love for her to stay on.

Related Galleries

Cary Joji Fukunaga took the director’s reins, and in one of their first meetings Larlarb asked him to distill the script down to a few adjectives. He told her that he wanted it to be grounded and real, with an edge — a vision that aligned with Larlarb’s approach. Already steeped in the Bond aesthetic — even as a teenager she was enamored with the costumes in the films — Larlarb began the design process by revisiting the previous installments with a forensic eye. “So that I could have the ‘je ne sais quoi’ language of a Bond film coursing through my veins,” she says.

A still from "No Time to Die."
A still from “No Time to Die.” Nicola Dove
B25_17840_RCRalph Fiennes stars as M and Daniel Craig as James Bond in NO TIME TO DIE, an EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios filmCredit: Nicola Dove© 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
A still from the film. Nicola Dove

“Bond is a man who just always looks right,” says Larlarb. “No matter what phase of his life he’s in, no matter what situation he finds himself in — whether he’s in some kind of black-tie event or embedded in a foreign country where he has to be action-ready, or when he’s quote-unquote in retirement and chilling in Jamaica — he’s always wearing something perfect for the moment.”

Larlarb told Craig that she couldn’t imagine Bond standing in front of a full closet, indecisive and wondering what to wear for that day. “If it’s a tux or if it’s a T-shirt, or if it’s a pair of mismatched trousers, it always feels like an essential and perfect decision,” she says. “His wardrobe is comprised of all those perfect decisions that were made at some point. So that on any given day, it’s the instinct rather than the hemming and hawing over which tie goes with which shirt, which suit?”

Of course, it was Larlarb and her team making those decisions. While wanting to pay homage to the character’s history, Larlarb recognized the singularity of Craig’s Bond. “We got a very human, emotional and sometimes vulnerable Bond. The human being, the man, versus just the perfectly suited 007,” she says, adding that while the clothes were an extension of the action within the script, they also had to satisfy viewer expectations. “It’s not a documentary about somebody just going through these motions — it’s a Bond film, and you have to live up to it.”

Many of the looks in the film were created custom within the costume workshop, with the needs of each character in mind. Larlarb and her team also reached out to brands that have traditionally worked with the Bond franchise, and asked if they were interested in contributing. Other looks in the film, such as the navy jumper worn by Bond during a combat scene, were adapted from vintage finds.

A still from "No Time to Die."
A still from “No Time to Die.” Nicola Dove
Costume sketch by Suttirat Anne Larlarb.
Costume sketch by Suttirat Anne Larlarb. Courtesy

Larlarb credits Craig as a generous collaborator; his looks were tweaked and customized according to conversations about specific action blocking. “There’s not one single thing in this whole film that didn’t come out of a close collaboration,” she says. “But obviously, being who [Craig] is and having the historical embodiment of this character, I’m never gonna presume that I’m going to be the one with all the answers. He knows this character better than anybody on earth. And so I’m going to respect that from the outset.”

Larlarb also credits conversations she had with the entire cast, including returning actors Ralph Fiennes, Ben Rickshaw and Naomie Harris for shaping her approach. “I’m coming into their world,” says the designer, adding that she wanted to understand each actor’s expectations in terms of continuity of their characters, and aspects they wanted to change or build upon.

Lashana Lynch in "No Time to Die."
Lashana Lynch in “No Time to Die.” Nicola Dove
Costume sketch by Suttirat Anne Larlarb.
Costume sketch by Suttirat Anne Larlarb. Courtesy

The notable newcomer to the franchise is Lashana Lynch, who stars as the new 007 agent in the film. “She is the new best agent in M16’s arsenal. So she has to be dressed accordingly,” says Larlarb. “If she’s at M16 headquarters, she looks as sharp as Bond ever did as a student at M16,” she adds. “I wanted to make sure that we had a level of self possession and power built into [Lynch’s] costumes that take her away from being a decoration or just a well-dressed side dish. The clothes never were wearing her, she was the one in control and the clothes were an extension of that self possession, power and elegance.”

“No Time to Die” will finally hit theaters on Friday. Next, Larlarb can anticipate the release of a project within another iconic franchise: “Star Wars.” She recently finished working as the costume designer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” a forthcoming miniseries starring Ewan McGregor. “Another holy grail of design,” she adds.

Suttirat Anne Larlarb
Suttirat Anne Larlarb Nicola Dove

 

More From the Eye:

WWD Report Card: Shaken Not Stirred

8 New Movies to Stream in October 2021

Tony Nominee Ato Blankson-Wood Shares Why He Selected Thom Browne for the Awards Ceremony

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'No Time to Die' Costume Designer

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad