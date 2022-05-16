Behind the Scenes of Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Premiere Look

The fourth and final season of “Stranger Things” comes to Netflix this summer and over the weekend the cast gathered for the premiere in Los Angeles. WWD chatted with star Noah Schnapp’s stylist Philippe Uter about the Dior look he chose for Schnapp, accessorized with an unreleased Hublot watch.

Noah Schnapp wears Dior to attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” season four Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn. Getty Images

WWD: Tell us about the look you created for Noah for the premiere.

Philippe Uter: I really had the desire of dressing Noah in a brand that we never used before. Something trendy, cool but still luxury. Noah is between the teenager and adult life so I couldn’t go too classic nor too young. That is why I decided to collaborate with Dior on this appearance. It is the perfect combination between elegance and streetwear. I always have been a fan of Mr. Kim Jones and I thought this could start a great relationship between the iconic fashion house and us.

WWD: What made you go in this direction?

P.U.: Noah wore lots of toned down colors such as black, navy, beige or light blue. He only wears stronger colors for press appearances where we can play a little bit more. I had many fans of his contacting me on Instagram and suggesting to see Noah in pink. So after discussion and many times trying to find the perfect outfit, we finally decided to go with the pink tone from the spring/summer 2022. We didn’t want to do a full pink look either so I thought, due to the summer coming (finally), mixing with white can be a nice touch on the carpet.

WWD: How long have you worked with Noah?

P.U.: I have been working with Noah since he was 12 year old, so five years ago (I can’t believe he is turning 18 soon). We started our collaboration a bit before the promo of “Stranger Things” season two. I was already a fan of the show and loved these kids’ energy on carpets and promo.

WWD: Are there messages/themes you’ve tried to convey with his style this press tour?

P.U.: The last press tour, we tried to find the best combo between fashion and comfortable/young. This season, it is a bit the same but with a grown up version of it. I tried to go with trendy brands but also cool and easy to wear. Such as Jacquemus, Celine, Acné, Ami Paris, Lacoste, Fauré Le page, Santoni.

WWD: What are some special details about the look?

P.U.: To complete the look, we added a Hublot watch. It resumes pretty well what I said earlier, as it is very luxurious but young and super fun due to its violette shades. This watch is actually showing in exclusivity on Noah’s wrist as it has not been released yet. Also, Noah is wearing a silver necklace chain by Dior. It also gives a little kick to the look.

WWD: Who is your style inspiration for Noah?

P.U.: I am trying as much as possible to not have any inspiration so I can create with Noah something unique to him. I do think about Timothée Chalamet and Justin Bieber a lot. First, due to their similar body shape but also as both have a very strong style: one more fashionable and chic, the other more trendy and street.