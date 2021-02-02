As awards season continues to shine a light on the best entertainment of the past year, the nominees for the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards were announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The awards honor people of color working in the entertainment industry, including film, television, music, comedy and literature, and celebrate social justice initiatives.

Regina King was a prominent nominee this year, up for Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Director for her directorial debut “One Night in Miami.” The late actor Chadwick Boseman was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Actor, for his work in “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” respectively. In the television categories, “Black-ish” and “Lovecraft Country” led the nominations. Overall, Netflix took the most nominations — 51 in total — for its film and TV releases.

In the music realm, nominees closely mirrored the Grammys list, with Beyoncé and H.E.R. each picking up several nominations, while Chika, Doja Cat and D Smoke were among the best new artist nominees.

Winners will be announced during the live awards ceremony airing on BET on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Read on to see a highlighted list of 2021 NAACP Image Award nominees:

SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Regina King

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Viola Davis

A History of Fashion in the Black Civil Rights Movement

Social Justice Impact

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

LeBron James

Stacey Abrams

Tamika Mallory

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“#blackAF” (Netflix)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Grown-ish” (Freeform)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Idris Elba – “In the Long Run” (Starz)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Folake Olowofoyeku – “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi – “Grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Laurence Fishburne – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish” (ABC)

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell – “Insecure” (HBO)

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

“All Rise” (CBS)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Keith David – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Brandee Evans – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

J. Alphonse Nicholson – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld” (HBO)

Michael Kenneth Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh – “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

“Hamilton” (Disney+)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Netflix)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Netflix)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Nnamdi Asomugha – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis – The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Kerry Washington – “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Octavia Spencer – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special (MSNBC)

Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview (Showtime)

The Color of COVID (CNN)

The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” (FX)

The Reidout (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated )

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

“Voices of Fire” (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

“8:46” (Netflix)

“Black Is King” (Disney+)

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” (HBO Max)

“Verzuz” (APPLE TV)

“Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Alex R. Hibbert – “The Chi” (Showtime)

Lexi Underwood – “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Miles Brown – “Black-ish” (ABC

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series

Chris Rock – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Courtney B. Vance – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Dave Chappelle – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Issa Rae – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Loretta Devine – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Katori Hall – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Keith Knight – “Woke” (Hulu)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Teri Schaffer – “Cherish the Day” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

Chika – “High Rises” (Warner Records)

Doja Cat – “Say So” (RCA Records/Kemosabe )

D Smoke – “Black Habits” (WoodWorks Records/Empire)

Giveon – “When It’s All Said and Done” (Epic Records)

Skip Marley – “Higher Place” (Island Records/ Tuff Gong Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Big Sean – “Detroit 2” (Def Jam Recordings/G.O.O.D Music)

Black Thought – “Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able” (Republic Records)

Charlie Wilson – “All of My Love” (P Music Group/BMG)

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Republic Records)

John Legend – “Bigger Love” (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade” (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)

Jazmine Sullivan – “Lost One” (RCA Records)

Ledisi – “Anything for You” (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

Alicia Keys – “Alicia” (RCA Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R. (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)

“Anything for You” – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

“Black Is King” – Beyonce´ (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, Saint Jhn, Blue Ivy Carter (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Album

“Alicia” – Alicia Keys (RCA Records)

“b7” – Brandy (Brand Nu/eOne)

“Bigger Lov”e – John Legend (Columbia Records)

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)

“The Wild Card” – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis (Milan)

“Insecure: Music From the HBO Original Series” – Various Artists (Atlantic Records)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” – Various Artists (Atlantic Records )

“Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Records)

“The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack” – Donald Lawrence (Relevé Entertainment)

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Bad Boys for Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“One Night In Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Anthony Mackie – “The Banker” (Apple)

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Forest Whitaker – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Will Smith – “Bad Boys for Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Issa Rae – “The Photograph” (Universal Pictures)

Janelle Monáe – “Antebellum” (Lionsgate)

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “The High Note” (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge – One Night In Miami… (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Colman Domingo – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Glynn Turman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Anika Noni Rose – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Gabourey Sidibe – “Antebellum” (Lionsgate)

Nia Long – “The Banker” (Apple)

Phylicia Rashad – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Taylour Paige – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Emperor” (Universal Home Video)

“Farewell Amor” (IFC Films)

“Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment)

“The 24th” (Vertical Entertainment)

“The Banker” (Apple)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Ainu Mosir” (Array)

“His House” (Netflix)

“Night of the Kings” (Neon)

“The Last Tree” (ArtMattan Productions)

“The Life Ahead” (La vita davanti a se) (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Dayo Okeniyi – “Emperor” (Universal Home Video)

Dominique Fishback – “Project Power” (Netflix)

Jahi Di’Allo Winston – “Charm City Kings” (HBO Max)

Jahzir Bruno – “The Witches” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“The Banker” (Apple)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure” – “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself” (HBO)

Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon – “Little America” – “The Rock” (Apple TV+)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – “Ego Death” (HBO)

Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher – “Never Have I Ever” “Pilot” (Netflix)

Rajiv Joseph – “Little America” – “The Manager” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – “The Spider Web” (Hulu)

Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard – “The Good Lord Bird” – “A Wicked Plot” (Showtime)

Jessica Lamour – “Little Voice” – “Love Hurts” (Apple TV+)

Katori Hall – “P-Valley” – “Perpetratin'” (Starz)

Tanya Barfield – “Mrs. America” – “Shirley” (FX)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles – “Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular” (IFC)

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max)

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

David E. Talbert – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Kemp Powers – “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari” (A24)

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Mike Jones – “Soul” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “Black-ish” – “Hair Day” (ABC)

Aurora Guerrero – “Little America” – “The Jaguar” (Apple TV+)

Eric Dean Seaton – “Black-ish” – “Our Wedding Dre” (ABC)

Kabir Akhtar – “Never Have I Ever” – “…started a nuclear war” (Netflix)

Sam Miller, Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – “Ego Death” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Cheryl Dunye – “Lovecraft Country” – “Strange Case” (HBO)

Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – “Remembrance” (CBS All Access)

Misha Green – “Lovecraft Country” – “Jig-a-Bobo” (HBO)

Nzingha Stewart – “Little Fires Everywhere” – “The Uncanny” (Hulu)

Steve McQueen – “Small Axe” – “Mangrove” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour – “Black Is King” (Disney+)

Christine Swanson – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max)

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Kamilah Forbes – “Between The World and Me” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

David E. Talbert – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

George C. Wolfe – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard “(Netflix)

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

Regina King – “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Black Bottom Saints” – Alice Randall (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Lakewood” – Megan Giddings (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Riot Baby” – Tochi Onyebuchi (TorDotCom Publishing, imprint of Tom Doherty Associates)

“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley (Grove Atlantic)

“The Vanishing Half” – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“A Black Women’s History of the United States” – Daina Berry (Beacon Press)

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama (Crown)

“Driving While Black” – Gretchen Sorin (W. W. Norton & Company)

“Long Time Coming: Reckoning With Race in America” – Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin’s Press)

“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“A Knock at Midnight” – Brittany Barnett (Penguin Random House)

“Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World” – Cole Brown (Skyhorse)

“Lakewood” – Megan Giddings (HarperCollins Publishers)

“The Compton Cowboys” – Walter Thompson-Hernandez (HarperCollins Publishers)

“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team” – Arshay Cooper (Macmillan)

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama (Crown)

“Olympic Pride, American Prejudice” – Deborah Draper (Simon & Schuster)

“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne (W. W. Norton & Company)

“Willie: The Game-Changing Story of the NHL’s First Black Player” – Willie O’Ree (Penguin Canada)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Homie” – Danez Smith (Graywolf Press)

“Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry” – John Murillo (Four Way Books)

“Seeing the Body” – Rachel Eliza Griffiths (W. W. Norton & Company)

“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers (Wesleyan University Press)

“Un-American” – Hafizah Geter (Wesleyan University Press)

