Drafting WWD’s NYFW Fantasy Front Row

New York Fashion Week is back, and with the Grammys over, the Super Bowl looming and Oscars still weeks away, the front row beckons celebrities looking for a place to see and be seen. There are several certainties to who will make an appearance (has Evan Mock missed a fashion week since “Gossip Girl” made him a name?) but the fun of it all is wondering what surprises the front rows may have in store.

In that vein, allow a little bit of dreaming and WWD to draft its ultimate fantasy front row fixtures for the upcoming week.

Ben Affleck is a tough critic — if a live montage of hip-hop’s greatest hits failed to impress, does any fashion week show stand a chance? But the front row is used to poker-face editors, so Affleck might feel right at home. (And, given the comparatively short run time of most shows, he’ll literally be home before he knows it.) Because we’re fashion week matchmakers, Prince Harry is the perfect seatmate to commiserate about life in the media spotlight. For good measure, we’ll leave the other seat open.

Ke Huy Quan is having a huge moment. Perhaps he’ll stop by a fashion show during his pre-Oscars press tour? He can direct any questions to seatmate Pedro Pascal, who’s seen his fair share of runways (and is soon starring in a Western backed by Saint Laurent). We’ll finish off the buzzy lineup with Jonathan Majors, who’s also primed for a big year onscreen (and is overdue for a fashion campaign).

Shania Twain — on the aisle, in case of another dramatic hat moment — and Sam Smith can catch up on their respective buzzy Grammys experiences, and we’re hopeful that newcomer and budding style star Steve Lacy will also make an appearance.

M3gan is this season’s unexpected fashion star — and with the rise of ChatGPT, the robotic doll is remarkably on trend. She can sit next to Jenna Ortega (sorry), known for portraying another thorny personality with remarkable dance moves.

Speaking of moves: we’d love to extend an invite to Super Bowl quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. What better way to unwind post-NFL season than as a fashion week benchwarmer?

And if they can’t make it — certainly not on Sunday — there’s always Tom Brady. After all, he has lots of time on his hands these days.