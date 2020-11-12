Ojai Valley Inn Announces The Restaurant at Meadowood Winter Residency

Christopher Kostow is headed to Ojai for the winter.

The acclaimed chef behind St. Helena fine-dining destination The Restaurant at Meadowood has unveiled a pop-up dinner series with Ojai Valley Inn for January and February 2021.

Kostow, known for his artful approach to seasonal ingredients, will highlight the area’s locally grown winter produce through a ticketed six-course tasting menu. Guests will be served, socially distanced, in indoor and outdoor settings at The Farmhouse, which boasts scenic views of the nearby Topatopa Mountains. Tickets for the dinner series, available Wednesday through Sunday, go on sale on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. PST and are priced at $495 a person.

The collaboration arrives several months after Napa Valley’s September Glass Fire, which destroyed the chef’s three Michelin-starred flagship restaurant. The pop-up series is one of the few opportunities to experience Kostow’s cooking in the near future — reservations for his restaurant were already hard to come by — and likely to sell out.