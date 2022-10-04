×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ye Resets Yeezy, Takes on Bernard Arnault and Fashion

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Off-White Announces Partnership With Italian Soccer Team AC Milan

Omakase Underneath Grand Central Station? Meet Joji

From none other than chef Daniel Boulud and Masa's chef George Ruan comes a new secret sushi restaurant beneath Grand Central.

Joji, a new sushi restaurant inside
Joji, a new sushi restaurant inside Grand Central Station. Eric Vitale Photography

“It was always the idea of secret sushi,” says chef Daniel Boulud about how he ended up opening an omakase counter hidden inside Grand Central Terminal. Together with chef George Ruan, formerly of Masa, they’ve debuted Joji, a new sushi experience in a hidden alcove below One Vanderbilt in New York. 

The idea came about three years ago, Boulud says, as he was in the process of constructing his upscale French restaurant Le Pavillon, also located at One Vanderbilt. 

“I always loved the possibility of doing a unique Japanese sushi restaurant,” he says. “We were planning to do it on the second floor where Le Pavillon is, at the back toward the kitchen, but as the idea grew and the design started to take form a little bit, we came to the idea of maybe using a space down in the Grand Central level, that could be perfect for a secret sushi place.”

Related Galleries

Joji

Joji’s location inside the bustling travel hub is a nod to the prevalence of many high-end sushi counters located inside train stations in Japan. 

“We want the place to feel like a Tokyo in New York experience, not a Tokyo in Tokyo experience. It’s a little more of a New York vibe, with a Tokyo sushi experience. We created a rock garden leading to this sanctuary in Grand Central station, and this is really in the tradition of having a fine dining sushi experience in the busiest train station in Tokyo,” Boulud says. “This is a reference and reverence to this tradition. The high commuter area with high density of office workers and also a high density of tourists also makes it quite unique.”

Joji, an underground sushi restaurant in Grand Central. Eric Vitale Photography

There’s also a level of accessibility to Joji that they were going for, seen in the Joji Box, which is a to-go omakase experience. Boulud envisions commuters picking up a box on their way from the office to their train to enjoy at home, or having some delivered to their desk for a mid-work day meal.

Ruan teamed with Boulud during the pandemic, when he’d taken time off from Masa and was doing some home cooking for the restaurant’s regulars. Now at Joji, he emphasizes the lack of pretension that they say sets them apart from other omakase places.

“We don’t want the room, the space, the service, the atmosphere to be stuffy,” Ruan says. “We’re trying to have every guest dining here have a great time, like they’re dining at their friend’s house. They don’t have to be afraid to ask questions.”

Another Joji perk? Return diners will get a personalized experience.

“If they’ve dined at Joji and had a great time, we will change their menu based on what they had last time,” Ruan says.

“Each omakase place has their own experience, and we are definitely one of the finest counters in that category,” Boulud says. 

Joji Eric Vitale Photography
Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Hot Summer Bags

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Joji, The New Sushi Restaurant in

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad