On View at L.A. Museums

On view at the museums

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

“Coded: Art Enters the Computer Age, 1952-1982”

Through July 2

A look at how the rise of computer technology impacted the making of art. The exhibition dives into the origins of digital art, featuring artists, writers, musicians, choreographers and filmmakers who utilize computers and use algorithms to produce their work.

The Getty

1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles

“Connections: Asia”

Through May 7

Showcasing works of art made between the the 14th and 18th centuries in China, India, South Korea and Japan, as well as European paintings and sculpture created in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France.

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

“Bridget Riley Drawings: From the Artist’s Studio”

Through May 28

Featuring drawings created by Riley on the course of developing her abstract paintings. It’s the first major exhibition of the 91-year-old English artist’s work at a West Coast museum.

The Museum of Contemporary Art

250 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles

“Simone Forti”

Through April 2

Best known as a choreographer, the 87-year-old Italian-born, L.A.-based artist presents work from the 1960s through to the present day. The exhibition includes weekly performances of her “Dance Constructions” by a group of L.A. creatives.

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles

“William Kentridge: In Praise of Shadows”

Through April 9

Exploring 35 years of the South African artist’s practice, it’s Kentridge’s first major exhibition in L.A. in two decades. The show features more than 130 works in an interactive design by Sabine Theunissen.

Ram’s-Head Earring, Nubian, 550–500 BC. Gold. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Harvard University-Boston Museum of Fine Arts Expedition.

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Getty Villa

17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades, California

“Nubia: Jewels of Ancient Sudan”

Through April 3

Nubian objects and crafted jewelry, metalwork and sculptures coming from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’s collection. Ancient Nubia, with a history that can be traced from at least 2300 B.C. onward, is now present-day southern Egypt and northern Sudan. Rich in resources, including gold and ivory, the region flourished for nearly 3,000 years.