×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

NYFW’s Social Media Engagement Winner Is…

Fashion

Di Petsa Makes Clothes for Goddesses

Beauty

Black Consumers Are Underserved Within the Wellness Category

On View at L.A. Museums

The exhibitions to expect this month.

Simone Forti
Simone Forti, Planet , P.S.1 Long Island City, New York, 1976 , performed with music by Peter Van Riper. Pictured: Simone Forti and Sally Banes. Courtesy of The Box, Los Angeles/Peter Moore

On view at the museums

Los Angeles County Museum of Art
5905 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
“Coded: Art Enters the Computer Age, 1952-1982”
Through July 2
A look at how the rise of computer technology impacted the making of art. The exhibition dives into the origins of digital art, featuring artists, writers, musicians, choreographers and filmmakers who utilize computers and use algorithms to produce their work.

The Getty
1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles
“Connections: Asia”
Through May 7
Showcasing works of art made between the the 14th and 18th centuries in China, India, South Korea and Japan, as well as European paintings and sculpture created in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France.

Related Galleries

Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
“Bridget Riley Drawings: From the Artist’s Studio”
Through May 28
Featuring drawings created by Riley on the course of developing her abstract paintings. It’s the first major exhibition of the 91-year-old English artist’s work at a West Coast museum.

The Museum of Contemporary Art
250 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
“Simone Forti”
Through April 2
Best known as a choreographer, the 87-year-old Italian-born, L.A.-based artist presents work from the 1960s through to the present day. The exhibition includes weekly performances of her “Dance Constructions” by a group of L.A. creatives.

The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
“William Kentridge: In Praise of Shadows”
Through April 9
Exploring 35 years of the South African artist’s practice, it’s Kentridge’s first major exhibition in L.A. in two decades. The show features more than 130 works in an interactive design by Sabine Theunissen.

Ram’s-Head Earring, Nubian, 550–500 BC. Gold. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Harvard University-Boston Museum of Fine Arts Expedition.
Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Getty Villa
17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades, California
“Nubia: Jewels of Ancient Sudan”
Through April 3
Nubian objects and crafted jewelry, metalwork and sculptures coming from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’s collection. Ancient Nubia, with a history that can be traced from at least 2300 B.C. onward, is now present-day southern Egypt and northern Sudan. Rich in resources, including gold and ivory, the region flourished for nearly 3,000 years.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Hot Summer Bags

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

On View at the Museums in Los Angeles

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad