The Academy revealed its nominees for the 2019 Oscars Tuesday morning — “Vice,” “Roma” and “The Favourite” are just a few of the top nominees, while predictably, “A Star Is Born” cleaned up. There were a whopping eight films nominated for best picture, and the list mirrors that of the Golden Globes’ and many of the entertainment media’s predictions. Netflix films including Joel and Ethan Coen’s sprawling epic “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” did well this year, with the former gaining a couple nods and the latter leading the pack in terms of nominations. The best director category for 2019 might give Natalie Portman another chance to say “And here are the all-male nominees.”

The 91st annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. PST, 8 p.m. EST.

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“BlacKKKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best Actor

Christian Bale “Vice”

Bradley Cooper “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen “Green Book”

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio “Roma”

Glenn Close “The Wife”

Olivia Colman “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams “Vice”

Marina De Tavira “Roma”

Regina King “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz “The Favourite”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali “Green Book”

Adam Driver “BlacKKKlansman”

Sam Elliott “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell “Vice”

Best Director

Spike Lee “BlacKKKlansman”

Pavel Pawlikowski “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón “Roma”

Adam McKay “Vice”

Best Cinematography

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Best Original Score

“Black Panther”

“BlacKKKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Documentary

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”