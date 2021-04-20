Need to give your eyes a break from catching up on the Oscar films ahead of Sunday’s awards ceremony? Here are the five nominees for best original song.

While most of the contenders have picked up nods throughout awards season, the inclusion of “Husavik” from silly-but-charming “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” was somewhat of a surprise. (Meanwhile, several other songs from music-centric films that were shortlisted — including “Green” from “Sound of Metal” and “Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” failed to make the final cut.) And “Husavik” may further surprise. Although “Io sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” took home the prize during the Golden Globes, the statuette is anyone’s to take home on Sunday night.

Each nominated song will be performed in its entirety on Sunday during the “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” pre-show special. H.E.R., Celeste, Sam Odom Jr., Laura Pausini and Diane Warren will all take to the roof of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles — with the exception of “Husavik,” which will be performed by Molly Sandén from the coastal town of Húsavík, Iceland.

Here, a look (and listen) at the best original song nominees.

“Fight for You”

Fresh off her Song of the Year win at the Grammys for “I Can’t Breathe,” singer-songwriter H.E.R. picked up an Oscar nomination for “Fight for You,” the song she cowrote with Tiara Thomas and D’Mile for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The biopic stars Daniel Kaluuya as Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton, and H.E.R. drew inspiration from the music of the late ’60s and early ’70s, infusing soul and funk into her track.



“Hear My Voice”

British singer Celeste recorded three original tracks for Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The film’s lead single, “Hear My Voice,” picked up the Oscar nomination for best song, composed by Daniel Pemberton (who also scored the film) and cowritten by Celeste. The jazzy ballad also picked up a nomination at the Golden Globes (and Celeste wore custom Gucci for the event).

“Husavik”

“Husavik (My Hometown)” was performed by Molly Sandén and Will Ferrell for musical comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” In the film, the song is performed onstage by Ferris and Rachel McAdams’ characters as their finale in the fictionalized competition. The song, which pays homage to the characters’ Icelandic hometown, was composed and written by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Io sì (Seen)”

“Io sì (Seen)” is the song to beat at the Oscars. The song, performed by Pausini, appears on the Sophia-led Italian film “The Life Ahead” and has picked up several awards this season, including the Golden Globe for best original song. Pausini cowrote the track with Warren and Niccolò Agliardi, and has recorded the lyrics in several languages.

“Speak Now”

“Hamilton” star Odom Jr. picked up two Oscar nominations this year: best supporting actor for his role as singer Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami,” and best original song for his performance of the film’s theme “Speak Now.” The song, cowritten by Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth, plays during the film’s title credits and was also nominated for the Golden Globe.

