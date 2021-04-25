The 93rd annual Academy Awards is here, and Sunday’s live and in-person ceremony marks the finale to the 2021 award season. After a season-long sweep, will “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao make history as the second female to win best director? Which film will take the top prize for best picture? And which awards will the most nominated film, “Mank,” take home?

Here, WWD compiles the full list of 2021 Academy Award winners, updated as each category is announced. The award show, directed by Steven Soderbergh and broadcast on ABC, kicks off at 8 p.m. EST. Read on for more.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed — “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins — “The Father”

Gary Oldman — “Mank”

Steven Yeun — “Minari”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day — “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby — “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand — “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan — “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Leslie Odom, Jr. — “One Night in Miami…”

Paul Raci — “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Glenn Close — “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman — “The Father’

Amanda Seyfried — “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn — “Minari”

Best Directing

WINNER: Chloé Zhao — “Nomadland”

Thomas Vinterberg — “Another Round”

David Fincher — “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung — “Minari”

Emerald Fennell — “Promising Young Woman”

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami…”

“The White Tiger”

Best Feature Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round” (Denmark)

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt — “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski — “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards — “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: “Soul”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Original Song

“Fight for You” — “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“Húsavík” — “Eurovision Song Contest.” Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Io Si (Seen)” — “The Life Ahead.” Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“Speak Now” — “One Night in Miami.” Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods” — Terence Blanchard

“Mank” — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari” — Emile Mosseri

“News of the World” — James Newton Howard

“Soul” — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Costume Design

WINNER: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Ann Roth

“Emma” — Alexandra Byrne

“Mank” —Trish Summerville

“Mulan” — Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio” — Massimo Cantini Parrini

Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

“Emma” — Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

“Hillbilly Elegy” — Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

“Mank’ — Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

“Pinocchio” – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Best Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Best Short Film (Live Action)

WINNER: “Two Distant Strangers” — Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

“Feeling Through” — Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

“The Letter Room” — Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

“The Present” — Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi

“White Eye” — Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman