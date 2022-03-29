WWD Report Card: Oscar Style That Slapped

A breakdown of the standout looks from the night, before attention shifted to the slap heard ’round the world.

Timothée Chalamet Gilbert Flores/Variety

Timothée Chalamet

The conversation is about genderless fashion and the new rules of red carpet for men, and Chalamet is leading the change. This women’s Louis Vuitton embroidered cropped jacket with lace sleeve appliqué walks a fine line between tradition and boundary pushing.

Zendaya Gilbert Flores/Variety

Zendaya

This look channeled Sharon Stone’s at the 1998 Oscars, while also playing with genderless dressing, via this updated men’s white oxford. The cropped silhouette and sparkly skirt are very much on point with some of the trends from the fall European runways.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Gilbert Flores/Variety

Will Smith

Although by the end of the night no one was paying attention to what he was wearing, when he arrived in this three-piece tuxedo, we felt a little disappointed with the creative black-tie touches, such as the bedazzled vest and tie clip. She looks lovely, though — we’re glad someone went for one of the Glenn Martens for Gaultier couture pieces.

Kristen Stewart Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kristen Stewart

Stewart is a fearless dresser, and wearing Chanel HotPants on the Oscars red carpet is the ultimate sartorial power move. The Chanel pendant in place of a tie was the ideal choice to glamorize this new take on black suiting.

Kodi Smit-McPhee Gilbert Flores/Variety

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Smit-McPhee’s fashion star is on the rise. He’s been taking risks throughout the season, and this light blue Bottega Veneta suit is a welcome surprise on Oscar night — and the first Oscar red carpet suiting for new designer Matthieu Blazy.

Jessica Chastain Lexie Moreland/WWD

Jessica Chastain

The gradation from copper to lilac is a beautiful color combination, especially because the copper really matched her hair and skin tone. But adding the sequins and ruffled hem made the result a little overwhelming.

Nicole Kidman Gilbert Flores/Variety

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman never really disappoints, and this is no exception. From the architectural bust design to the couture-like peplum and trail, the Armani gown was a delight and the pastel tone really worked with her fair complexion. She’s a fashion queen and her reign continues.

Ariana DeBose Gilbert Flores/Variety

Ariana DeBose

The Oscar winner also was a hit on the red carpet, wearing bright red — the biggest trend of the night. DeBose stood out by opting for trousers and a cropped top, courtesy of Valentino, while still having a dramatic train courtesy of her cape. It felt refreshing and modern.