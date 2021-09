Sure actors and musicians are all the bread and butter in Hollywood, but at the Met Gala on Monday night, athletes were a tough act to follow. Simone Biles, Allyson Felix, Russell Westbrook, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson…the list goes on. Joining was P.J. Tucker, the Miami Heat player, who went for a ’70s-inspired Gucci look at the Met. Tucker shares a photo diary of his big night out, from the accessorizing decisions to final look.