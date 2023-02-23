×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

The greatest women working in design are the focus of "Parall(elles)," a new exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Ruth Glennie's Fancy Free Corvette for General Motors.
Ruth Glennie's Fancy Free Corvette for General Motors. Photo General Motors LLC

TORONTO — Just call it revolutionary.

In spring 2021, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts made the decision to create “Parall(elles): A History of Women in Design,” a first-of-its-kind exhibition spotlighting the greatest women working in the field in North America over the last 150 years. The exhibition runs until May 28.

During those years many of the persevering talents featured in the show remained largely unknown to mainstream audiences — unlike many of their male counterparts who rose to fame.

“Parall(elles)” aims to set the record straight with an overview that extends from artisanal craftwork to industrial design, including ceramics, glass, metalwork, jewelry, textiles, furniture, consumer products, graphics, fashion and interior design.

Related Galleries

“Despite being woefully under-recognized in the decorative arts and design, women have had a huge impact on all aspects of these fields. That understanding is what I want people to come away after seeing this show,” said Mary-Dailey Desmarais, the chief curator of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Bringing together close to 250 objects loaned from private collections in Canada, the U.S., U.K. and Europe, as well as museums, The Stewart Program for Modern Design, and the MMFA’s own collection, “Parall(elles)” is set against a complex backdrop of social and political issues.

“In the late 19th and early 20th centuries women didn’t have the training that men received,” Desmarais said. “In fact, women who found themselves outside of the home and alone in the workplace did not seem respected. That all shifted with the start of World War I.”

When the world’s young men went off to war, women were called to the workforce to ease labor shortages, filling in for male bank clerks, chauffeurs, streetcar conductors, locomotive dispatchers and much more. “The same thing happened in World War II,” said Desmarais.

“Women got into industrial design and received more formal training. But then came the 1950s and society saw a backlash against women in the workforce who were seen as taking jobs away from men returning from the war. All these factors contributed to women being completely underrated in the field of design,” she said.

Yet female talents persevered, as audiences will see in this exhibit’s beautiful vases from the Arts and Crafts movement; a tubular chrome-plated steel desk by Jeannette Meunier Biéler, a rare example of Bauhaus’ influence on Canadian design, and an assortment of jewelry and evening gowns that attest to the breakthrough of women into the fashion and jewelry-making industries during the interwar period.

A view of the exhibition. Photo MBAM, Denis Farley

“Parall(elles)” also showcases a unique prototype for the Fancy Free Corvette designed by Ruth Glennie for General Motors in 1958.

“The Fancy Free Corvette has been seen in art shows before, including its unveiling in 1958. But this will be the first time that the Corvette will be shown in a museum setting,” said Desmarais.

Indeed, as the exhibition reveals, rising consumer demand in the ’50s motivated some manufacturing companies to employ female designers in the hopes of increasing sales to women.

One such company was General Motors.

GM’s research in the mid-’50s indicated that women influenced 70 percent of automobile purchases. Armed with that knowledge, the company hired a group of women to work as designers in its interior design department. Glennie was one of these “Damsels of Design” as they were dubbed, and appeared alongside them at GM’s Feminine Auto Show of 1958, where her silver-olive colored Corvette — the first to feature retractable seatbelts — debuted, bearing other Glennie touches such as interchangeable interior treatments, contoured seat and ample storage space.

Indeed, throughout the Montreal exhibition, female innovation stands out in everything from the ’50s Spindle wall clock by Lucia DeRespinis to the works of more contemporary talents like Judy Chicago, Faith Ringgold, Joyce J. Scott and Cindy Sherman, to name a few.

The show also highlights ground-breaking Quebec and Canadian artists and designers such as Lani Adeoye, Zoë Mowat, Natasha Thorpe and others, while addressing the shift toward sustainable development, slow design, additive manufacturing, and new technologies, from robotics to 3D printing.

Theanne N. Schiros in collaboration with Public School, New York. Photo by Jon Brown

“Parall(elles”) outlines the inequities women have faced over the last 150 years, especially with husband-and-wife design teams.

For example, in 1946 Eliot Noyes, the head of the industrial design department at the Museum of Modern Art from 1939 to 1946, invited industrial designers Charles and Ray Eames to show their furniture at the museum. The result was presented as the MoMA’s first “one-man” furniture exhibition titled “New Furniture Designed by Charles Eames.”

Several months later Noyes published a glowing article in Arts & Architecture, writing that “Charles Eames has designed and produced the most important group of furniture ever produced in this country.”

The gifted Ray Eames, however, is never mentioned as a designer or collaborator but only as Charles’ “wife and helper.”

As Desmarais said, “These are patriarchal, societal norms that have taken too long to be called into question. But here, in the midst of all these daring, beautiful works in ‘Parall(elles),’ the message is clear: Give women in design the respect they deserve.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Hot Summer Bags

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

‘Parall(elles)’ Tells Story of Women’s Impact on World of Design

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad