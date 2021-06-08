As travel restrictions continue lifting, Paris nightlife establishment Silencio is launching a beach house in Ibiza called El Silencio this Friday for global creatives looking to get back to social life with great food and sunshine this summer.

Situated on the east side of the summer holiday hot spot and not far from the Cala Moli beach, El Silencio will include a restaurant option and a private dining room, as well a cocktail bar that transitions from day into the night under the direction of music curator Arman Naféei. It also offers a coworking area, a charging station and a pop-up shop that will be curated by local artists from Ibiza and the surrounding islands.

The food will be prepared by ToShare, the restaurant concept created by French chef Jean Imbert in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, while the cocktails will be supplied by Madrid-based bartender Diego Cabrera, owner of Salmon Guru, considered to be amongst the World’s 50 Best Bars. Takeaway will also be available for guests to enjoy the food and drinks on the surrounding beach.

Arnaud Frisch, owner of Silencio, said following its successful pop-ups during Miami Art Basel, Cannes Film Festival, Venice Biennale and London’s Serpentine Gallery Future Contemporaries, Ibiza is “a natural destination for a new cultural hub.”

“It’s always attracted creative communities from around the world. The island is local and global, with an innate appreciation for craftsmanship, culture and a loving and local spirit. The island’s independent spirit — fused by music, fashion, design and art — feels both natural and familiar for Silencio,” he added.

The beach house is designed by the Mallorca-based architecture studio Moredesign, while its branding is spearheaded by M/M Paris. It will also feature a large-scale art installation by Ibiza-based artist Miranda Makaroff, which was inspired by an encounter that the artist had while spending a day in Formentera, just across the sea from Cala Moli.

“We will be offering a new kind of experience — a beautiful mess that rekindles the laid-back, inter-connected vibe of the ’70s, where all ages and backgrounds mix and will want to spend hours together,” Frisch said.