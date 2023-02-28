The Newest and Coolest Stores, Restaurants and Art Exhibits in Paris

The City of Light is ever more dazzling, with a spate of store, restaurant, spa and art exhibition openings. Here, a guide to some of the most recent to check out in between shows.

RETAIL ROUNDUP: Minimalist master Yohji Yamamoto has revamped his Rue Cambon boutique to focus on the white shirt. For the Japanese designer’s latest collection, he offers up 14 men’s and six women’s styles, with a focus on fit, cut and texture of the classic staple.

Inside the Yohji Yamamoto store. Ed Reeve

Architect, curator and interior designer François-Joseph Graf dabbles in all things luxury. Now he’s opened a boutique inside the Four Seasons George V hotel. Just 32 square feet, the spot showcases his work, with several one-of-a-kind creations that retail from 4,000 euros.

Popping up inside Le Bon Marché until April, vintage resale site Collector Square offers a treatment and repair service billed as a “spa for your handbag.” Experts can diagnose, treat and give beat-up bags a makeover.

Rental platform Renaisa is adding a monthly subscription in time for Paris Fashion Week. With a selection of niche and luxury brands from Cecilie Bahnsen, JW Anderson, Coperni and Jil Sander available, the site also offers up-to-the-minute seasonal collections. Morning orders are available for same-day delivery in Paris, and there are home pickups for returns.

Studio Paillette offers entire looks for all occasions. The site selects vintage and past collection pieces from the 27 brands on offer, such as Acne Studios and Ami Paris. Messenger service is available throughout Paris, and there’s a showroom inside La Caserne. — Rhonda Richford

Yohji Yamamoto, 4 Rue Cambon, 75001 +33-1-40-20-00-71

Graf, 31 Avenue George V, 75008 +33-7-66-89-76-79

Collector Square at Le Bon Marché, 24 Rue de Sèvres, 75007 +33-1-44-39-80-00

fr.renaisa.com

Studio Paillette, 12 Rue Philippe de Girard, 75010 +33-6-62-06-60-33

studio-paillette.com.

A FULL PLATE: From the trifecta of wheat flour, water and salt springs the udon noodle, star of 50-seat eatery Enni Udon, where chef Nobutaka Hayashi offers it homemade, served hot, cold, in a sauce or broth, and with a wide range of toppings.

Michelin-starred chef Alan Geaam’s journey into food started 35 years ago in Tripoli’s souk, in front of the “Faurn” — or “oven,” in Lebanese — so the word felt fitting for the name of his restaurant, which offers dozens of twists on his childhood’s freshly baked manakish, the Levantine answer to pizza.

Manakish from Faurn. jennifer lavaud

Mexican cuisine has a new home in the shape of Yacatan, a graphic, chic restaurant in the 8th arrondissement that comes with an extra kick: a tequila bar serving spirits sourced directly from producers in its historic Jalisco region.

The popular Mātēr café, located within Lafayette Anticipation, has grown into an all-day dining offer of seasonal produce that chef Adrien Deliere twists with spices brought back from his globetrotting adventures.

Multi-Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx’s latest project, Onor, brings an avant-garde twist to the restaurant scene while proving high gastronomy and the social solidarity economy are a perfect pairing.

Perched atop the Institut du Monde Arabe, Dar Mima was imagined by Paris Society founder Laurent de Gourcuff and French-Moroccan actor and comedian Jamel Debouzze as an homage to the latter’s mother Fatima, also known as Mima. Expect family favorites and tasty takes from around the Mediterranean.

With Charbon Kunitoraya, proprietor and chef Masafumi Nomoto has decided to turn his eye to the yakitori, this skewer-based dining experience that was once the remit of Japanese aristocrats alone, with a 120-euro omakase menu dedicated to the genre.

Through Bing Sutt (the Cantonese word for cold-drink diners), Hong Kong-born and raised Davina Chang offers a tantalizing glimpse into her home city’s food and café culture, born of the intersection of all the nationalities that left their mark on the port city. Step into Casa Eminente and you could swear you’re in Havana. For six months the pop-up experience from the rum brand from Moët Hennessy occupies a townhouse near the Place des Vosges, with a rotating cast of mixologists and chefs. It shelters four guest suites on the upper floors and can be booked for private events upon request. — Lily Templeton

Enni Udon, 6 Rue de la Renaissance, 75008 +33-7-45-07-06-85

Faurn, 212 Rue Saint-Martin, 75003 +33-1-40-33-26-50

Yacatan, 68 Rue Pierre Charron, 75008 +33-1-76-39-14-05

Mātēr, 9 Rue du Plâtre, 75004 Instagram: @mater.paris.

Onor, 258 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008. Tel.: +33 1 85 61 60 60.

Charbon Kunitoraya, 5 Rue de Villedo, 75001. Tel.: +33 1 47 03 07 74.

Dar Mima at the Institut du Monde Arabe, 1 Rue des Fossés Saint-Bernard, 75005. Tel.: +33 1 85 14 79 25.

Bing Sutt, 22 Rue Béranger, 75003. @bingsutt.paris.

Casa Eminente, 6 Impasse Guéménée, 75004. Tel.: +33 1 89 16 33 22.

TIME TRAVEL: A leap back into the Belle Epoque awaits those who step into Maison Proust, a five-star, 26-suite hotel nestled in a Marais townhouse.

Inspired by French author Marcel Proust and decorated by designer Jacques Garcia, each of the richly appointed rooms takes after the figures of high society and culture said to have inspired Proust’s seven-volume masterpiece “In Search of Lost Time.” Among its best features are the Moorish-style spa and the library filled with thousands of signed or rare books dating before the author’s 1922 death.

Hôtel Dame des Arts LUDOVIC BALAY

If an immersion into the cinematic Nouvelle Vague is what you’re after, then look no further than the Dame des Arts hotel, taking up a 1950s building in the heart of the Saint-Michel area, a stone’s throw from Notre-Dame and La Samaritaine. — L.T.

Maison Proust, 26 Rue de Picardie, 75003 +33-1-86-54-55-55

Hôtel Dame des Arts, 4 Rue Danton, 75006 +33-1-81-69-00-60

ART SCENE: The Beaux-Arts de Paris shows how artists, from Leonardo da Vinci to Cy Twombly, scribbled throughout the ages.

Starting Monday, the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation is exhibiting — next to a window giving a peek into the late designer’s studio — photographs taken by Thomas Demand between 2018 and 2019 of Alaïa’s preparatory patterns.

The Jeu de Paume is simultaneously holding a retrospective of Demand’s work.

Right next door, at the Musée de l’Orangerie, the exhibition “Matisse. Cahiers d’art — The Pivotal 1930s,” starts on Wednesday and explores the turning point in Henri Matisse’s career, when the artist left France for Tahiti.

Also beginning Wednesday, the Centre Pompidou will put on a retrospective of 200 pieces of Germaine Richier’s art, including sculptures, prints and drawings.

On Friday, White Cube Paris will open “Rara Avis,” a bird-themed show curated by Jerry Stafford, who brought together antiques, artifacts and contemporary artworks by the likes of David Altmejd and Tracey Emin. — Jennifer Weil

“Gribouillage/Scarabocchio from Leonardo da Vinci to Cy Twombly,” to April 30. Beaux-Arts de Paris, Palais des Beaux-Arts, 13 Quai Malaquais, 75006 +33-1-47-03-50-00

“Forms and Patterns of Azzedine Alaïa by Thomas Demand,” Feb. 27 to Aug. 20. Azzedine Alaïa Foundation, 18 Rue de la Verrerie, 75004 +33-1-87-44-54-60

“Thomas Demand – The Stutter of History,” until May 28. Jeu de Paume, 1 Place de la Concorde, Jardin des Tuileries, 75001 +33-1-46-03-12-50

“Matisse. Cahiers d’art – The Pivotal 1930s,” March 1 to May 29. Musée de l’Orangerie, Jardin des Tuileries, 75001 (Seine side) +33-1-43-26-14-18

“Germaine Richier,” March 1 to June 12. Centre Pompidou, Place Georges-Pompidou, 75004 +33-1-44-78-12-33

“Rara Avis,” until April 8. White Cube Paris, 10 Avenue Matignon, 75008 +33-1-87-39-85-97

SPA CENTRAL: The Lancaster Private Spa, on the hotel’s eighth floor, has two treatment tables, a steam room, two hot tubs and a terrace with sweeping Eiffel Tower and Sacre Coeur views. It uses Terre de Mars products for services, such as a 50-minute coffee scrub treatment, starting at 160 euros.

In the SO/Paris hotel, find the Maison Codage spa, with two wood-paneled treatment rooms. The vegan, France-made products are used in treatments like the 90-minute facial, going for 370 euros.

The Maison Codage spa at SO/Paris. Gaelle Le Boulicaut – Photograph

The Ban Sabaï Royal Spa, which specializes in Thai massage, has reopened its Bastille location after a renovation, 20 years after its initial debut. — J.W.

Lancaster Private Spa, 7 Rue de Berri, 75008 +33-1-40-76-40-76

Maison Codage SO/Paris, 10 Rue Agrippa d’Aubigné, 75004 +33-1-78-90-74-00

Ban Sabaï Royal Spa, 12 Rue de Lesdiguières, 75004 +33-1-42-71-37-10

A WOMAN’S PLACE: Heimat by Waris Dirie is billed to be the first private fitness club dedicated to women in the heart of central Paris.

Heimat is full of art.

Here, gym equipment mingles with contemporary art made by female artists from Africa and the diaspora. The sprawling, multilevel space includes five training rooms, a wellbeing area, sauna and whirlpool bath. Day passes are available for nonmembers. — J.W.

Heimat by Waris Dirie, 35 Rue Paul Valéry, 75116 +33-1-86-65-90-77