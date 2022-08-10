Buzzy Parisian Restaurant Mr. T Opens in L.A. Aug. 16

Mr. T, the Parisian restaurant in the trendy Marais, now has a second location in Los Angeles, officially opening Aug. 16.

“When we finally decided to bring Mr. T to the U.S., it was tough choosing between New York and L.A.,” owner Guillaume Guedj told WWD. “But to me, the local products, the produce, fish and meat from California are just some of the best in the world. To be able experiment and evolve our menu with some of the finest fresh materials we can have access to, it was a no-brainer to choose L.A.”

Outside seating at Mr. T. Courtesy of Mr. T/Innis Casey

Guedj is the restauranteur behind Gyoza Bar, Ramen Bar and the two Michelin-starred Passage 53. Opened in 2017, Mr. T — named after the Paris head chef, Tsuyoshi Miyazaki — has become a popular hangout for creative types.

The same may be said for the new L.A. location; located at 953 North Sycamore Avenue, Mr. T is in good company, up the street from artistic boutique Just One Eye, Tartine bakery, gourmet eatery Sightglass Coffee, record shop Supervinyl and hot spot Gigi’s — all openings that have transformed the once-gritty street, on the outer western edge of Hollywood.

“The restaurant still retains the cozy, intimate vibe of the Paris location that people know and love, but we made this one bigger and brighter, with our first-ever outdoor space that matches the energy of the L.A. people,” continued Guedj. “We have always had a lot of American, and specifically L.A.-based, customers at the Paris restaurant who kept asking us to come to the U.S., so it’s been a great opportunity to be closer to them.”

The late architect Richard Altuna designed the interior, working alongside Guedj. Altuna customized brass pendant lamps for the space, an industrial aesthetic using raw stone, white quartz and concrete, with Tzalam wood seating sourced from Mexico.

The private room with patio seating. Courtesy of Mr. T/Innis Casey

Using local ingredients, the menu offers a mix of French, North African and Asian influences: roast lamb kebab; comté mac and cheese with mimolette flambé; uni with koshihikari rice, confit egg yolk and sea urchin crème; chicken tsukune mille-feuille with sweet potato purée and candied kumquat; carrot merguez frites; caramelized half Liberty duck with Weiser Farms potatoes and crêpe.

Cocktails, named after hip-hop hits (there’s a turntable in the private room), include “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” with Japanese whiskey and amaro topped with smoked cinnamon. Guests can also expect Mr. T’s signature drink — vodka, blackberry and mint with St. Germain foam — fine Burgundy and Bordeaux.

Mr. T will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.