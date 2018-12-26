Socializing is exhausting — take it from those who do it professionally. So it’s with much admiration that we commend this bunch of celebs, who never seemed to tire — or resist an open bar and photo opp — throughout 2018. In La La Land, we frequently spotted the likes of Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe, Camilla Belle, Sara and Erin Foster and the ever-darling Yara Shahidi. In London, it was Ellen von Unwerth and Alexa Chung who dominated the scene, while Nicki Minaj was queen of the Milan front row and nightlife beat.

In Paris, we naturally saw Virgil Abloh everywhere, be it behind the DJ booth or chumming with his LV loyalists. Haider Ackermann was omnipresent as soon as night fell, and frequently joined by Caroline de Maigret, Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Adjani.

New York’s ubiquitors are in a league of their own. Laura Harrier has impressive stamina for the social scene, as do Katie Holmes, Barbara Sturm, Olivia Culpo, Luka Sabbat and Timo Weiland. And let’s not forget Mr. Bad Boy himself, dearest Justin Theroux, lover of all fashion parties but loyal to none.

Dare we ask what you all have planned for New Year’s Eve?

More from the Eye:

How a Calvin Klein Designer Started His Own Floral Design Business

Joan Allen Views Each Performance of ‘The Waverly Gallery’ as a Rehearsal

WWD Report Card: Pink Ladies

Meet Yalitza Aparicio, Star of ‘Roma’ and First-Time Actress

In ‘Vox Lux,’ Director Brady Corbet Subverts the Tropes of a Moral Tale

Stephan James Gets Beneath the Surface