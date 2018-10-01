Petra Cortright has Doota Plaza covered.

The L.A.-based artist was commissioned by the Seoul shopping center for a new large-scale public art installation, which was unveiled today. Working with Korean creative agency SketchedSpace, which produced the project, Cortright created new digital paintings which “skin” the building’s facade, as well as 17 large flags bearing her designs.

“It’s just such an interesting urban landscape already, and so the thought was just to continue with a landscape idea,” she says of her approach to the city’s shopping center. Her work features California imagery — palm trees, agaves, water — in a bright-color palette. “It’s a little surreal. I like the contrast of this type of imagery against the mall,” she adds. “Sometimes I think it’s not so interesting to show California imagery within California, but it’s nice when it’s exported, because you get that contrast. And something that’s so everyday [in L.A.], like the palm trees, it becomes very exotic.”

It also provides a nice social media opportunity, and Cortwright welcomes the idea of shoppers and passersby taking selfies with her work.

“I like making accessible work; I want people to engage even if they don’t know about art,” she says. “Art can always transcend language, that’s one of the most powerful things about it and I think I pride myself on making work that at the end of the day, it’s quite simple.”

October is shaping up to be particularly global for the young artist. Cortwright is heading to Seoul later this month to see her installation in person. She’s also giving a museum talk in Amsterdam on Oct. 10, and a solo exhibition of her work will open at Berlin gallery Société on Oct. 25.