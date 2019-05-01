Pierre Hardy, the French accessories designer and a pioneer of luxury sneakers, has teamed with former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, on a limited-edition men’s sneaker.

Called the V.C.I, the shoe will be available beginning tonight in three colorways, each of which is intended to represent key times in the life of the athlete.

Cruz had been visiting Hardy’s showroom during Paris Fashion Week for many years and became a fan, but it took until March 2018 until the two decided to work together.

The process started with the two men discussing Cruz’s childhood growing up in northern New Jersey through college to his pro football career. Hardy looked through Cruz’s wardrobe archive and, together, they settled on three pivotal years in the athlete’s life: 1996, the year he first realized he loved football; 2006, the year he played his first year of college football with the University of Massachusetts Minutemen, and 2012, the year Cruz became part of the starting lineup for the New York Giants in their Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

The silhouette remains the same for each model — a thick, all-terrain sole, unique lacing details, a scrunched wrap around the back and pull-tabs on the tongue and heel — with V.C.I in block letters on the rear.

The 1996 reference is interpreted by colorblocking and camouflage panels and a gold stamp of the year on the side. The 2006 model is in black and gray with the year in a digital-clock format font. And the 2012 version is in the Giants’ red and blue color palette against a white background.

“We started from taking a pre-existing construction of a shoe in my collection and then we emphasized it by making it stronger in appearance,” Hardy said. “The look became something performative or Olympian — a super-competitive shoe. We tried to push the aesthetic to the maximum, to make the sneakers as expressive as possible.”

Cruz added that “with Pierre, we captured an array of styles from when I was younger, through my college years, up until this decade. These are all landmark years in my life, and Pierre dove right in. The shoes are symbolic and together, they tell a story.”

The shoes retail for $795 and will be available beginning at 6 p.m. today at Pierre Hardy stores in New York, Paris and Tokyo as well as online. They’re also available at Goodman’s, the Bergdorf Goodman men’s store, where the designer and sports star will be making an appearance this evening.