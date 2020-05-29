Planned Parenthood of Greater New York typically hosts its annual spring benefit gala in May, but like many organizations was forced to postpone the event due to the ongoing health crisis. PPGNY is instead hoping to recapture some of that support through its online Spring Into Action art auction. Starting today on Artsy, the organization is offering up works by artists including Susan Cianciolo, Kiki Smith, Mary Weatherford, Portia Munson, Jordan Nassar, and Jay Miriam. Bidding remains open through Friday, June 12.

The organization has always garnered strong support from artists; last year’s gala auction featured works by Yoko Ono, Dana Schutz, Joseph Kosuth and Marilyn Minter. “It’s all about policing women’s bodies,” said Minter at the time. “This is the last gasp and we have to fight tooth and nail.”

PPGNY has remained open throughout the pandemic to provide reproductive support for patients, but at reduced capacity. In April, the organization reduced its staff size by 28 percent through layoffs, furloughs, and reduced hours.