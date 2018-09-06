Looking at the fashion weeks ahead, which shows will draw the most interesting celebrities, and which celebs will be loyally following their designer friends to their new gigs? In New York, the biggest (meaning the most celeb-filled) front row will undoubtedly be Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary extravaganza in Central Park. Across the pond in London, all eyes will be on Riccardo Tisci’s debut at Burberry, where he will undoubtedly bring his fair share of celebrities. We’re betting on Tisci loyalists Madonna, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj and possibly Kendall Jenner to sit in the front row (though Jenner might be on the catwalk).

Milan’s buzziest front row will remain Gucci, while in Paris, Hedi Slimane’s debut at Céline remains unpredictable. Under Phoebe Philo the brand shied away from a celeb-stacked front row, but Slimane was beloved by celebrities while at Saint Laurent, including by musicians like Miles Kane, Alison Mosshart, Jamie Hince, La Femme and more. It’s doubtful the L.A. scene is what Slimane is going for at Céline, however. But as to what he has up his sleeve, your guess is as good as ours.