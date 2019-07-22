LONDON — Prince George is growing up, with his family marking the young royal’s sixth birthday on July 22 with the release of official photographs.

Shot by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, the photographs show the prince flashing a toothy grin while wearing an England football shirt in the garden of Kensington Palace, his home.

One image shows Prince George in a dark green polo shirt and blue and white striped shorts taken on a recent family holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family are currently spending their summer holiday in Mustique, a popular holiday destination with members of the royal family as the island is a no-fly zone.

Prince George is third in line to the throne. He was born at St Mary’s Hospital in London in the private Lindo Wing where his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also born.

Last year, to mark the Prince’s five-year milestone, The Royal Mint issued a five-pound coin featuring a reinterpretation of the image of St. George and the dragon titled “The Progress of the Prince,” which retailed at 13 pounds.

For More on the Royals:

Prince George Hits the Big Five With Birthday Snap

The Smallest Royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Christened in Private

New Royals Meghan Markle and Little Prince Louis Attend Trooping the Colour