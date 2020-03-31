With the IRL world at a sudden halt — swirling with confusion, fear and loss — some are turning to social media to build a more artful, compassionate and, dare we say, more social kind of space. So while things might otherwise feel scary, grim or out of our control, these images provide a nice escape — and a reminder that all is not lost, only different. If only for the length of an ephemeral scroll, that is.
Instagram Through a Photographer’s Lens
WWD's staff photographer curates a visual escape of Instagram during quarantine.
