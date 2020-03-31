Where does fashion stand in the COVID-19 crisis?⁣ ⁣ It has been 67 days since the coronavirus first restricted travel in Wuhan.Thirty-six since Giorgio Armani closed Milan Fashion Week with a behind-closed-doors runway show.Two weeks since the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in New York went dark to slow the spread of COVID-19.⁣ ⁣ And it all seems like a lifetime ago.⁣ ⁣ The pandemic has become all-inclusive — closing stores and countries, keeping consumers in, threatening to force companies into bankruptcy, putting an unprecedented three million-plus people on the U.S. unemployment rolls in a single week and so much more.⁣ ⁣ There is hope for the future as well as signs of more trouble ahead. Tap the link in bio for a breakdown of the impact of COVID-19 on the fashion industry.