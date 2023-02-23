×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Emporio Armani RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

Rebecca Makkai on Her New Suspense Novel ‘I Have Some Questions For You’

"I Have Some Questions For You" follows Makkai's finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award, “The Great Believers."

Rebecca Makkai's "I Have Some Questions For You"
Rebecca Makkai's "I Have Some Questions For You"

Rebecca Makkai always knew she was going to write a boarding school novel. The writer has lived on the campus of the boarding school where her husband teaches for the last 20 years and has always been fascinated by the environment. 

“But I used to joke that I’d write it on my deathbed or something,” she says over the phone. Rather, she dove in for her fourth book, “I Have Some Questions For You,” out now, which marks the follow-up to her finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award, “The Great Believers.” 

“I Have Some Questions For You” follows Bodie Kane, a successful podcaster in Los Angeles who returns to her New England boarding school to teach a two-week guest course. The return to campus brings back memories of the murder of Bodie’s roommate her senior year of high school, which was hastily pinned on the athletic department staffer but, as the book’s title suggests, questions remain about what actually happened that night.

Related Galleries

Makkai promises that the boarding school she’s set her story in is nothing like the one she calls home.

“It’s not in any way based on where I live, but I was really interested in the idea of high school classmates having to come back together to revisit the past and figure out what happened years previously for something like a murder trial, and looking at that with a really changed lens of being older, times having changed,” she says. “There’s this mystery around [boarding schools]. In reality, it’s like a small liberal arts college, but for people a little younger — it’s not that magic. But I do think that to me, what’s evocative is this idea of a place that’s simultaneously really permanent and historic, and also really transitory.”

Leicester, Vermont (June 18, 2019) - Author Rebecca Makkai photographed at her lake cottage. (Photo © 2019 Brett Simison)
Rebecca Makkai Courtesy of Brett Simison

“The Great Believers,” her third book, was named as a finalist for the Pulitzer while Makkai was at an artist residency in the spring of 2019, where she was trying to work on what would become “I Have Some Questions For You.” She recalls learning the news and then wondering how on earth she was supposed to just go about her day. 

“Now am I supposed to sit back down at my desk and work,” she remembers. “How is this going to happen?”

Had the pandemic not put a stop to her book tour for “The Great Believers,” Makkai says she might’ve never sat down to properly get to work on this fourth book. The fame that came from “Believers” gave her a newfound sense of confidence in her writing: it was the first time her books hadn’t been called “romps,” a term that seems to especially stick to women writers.

“As a woman, especially with my first couple of books, I was always really worried about being taken seriously. And of course I wasn’t always. My first two books, they were literary books, and they constantly got called ‘romps,’” she says. “‘The Great Believers’ really was taken seriously, and I think it freed me up where in this case I’m writing, I’m not writing YA, and it’s an adult point of view, but I am writing about adolescents, and that’s the kind of things that I might have worried previously would’ve led to people not taking me seriously. So it was nice to know that I had a little bit of cred built up, if that makes sense. That allowed me to write a first-person female narrative, which I hadn’t done since my first novel.”

Rebecca Makkai's "I Have Some Questions For You"
Rebecca Makkai’s “I Have Some Questions For You”
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Hot Summer Bags

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rebecca Makkai on New Novel 'I Have Some Questions For You'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad