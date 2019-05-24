Sybille Van Kempen, owner of Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant, Loaves & Fishes Cookshop, and Loaves & Fishes Food Store, is releasing a cookbook this summer in celebration of the Inn’s 25th anniversary. The book, written in collaboration with her son Kyle Fengler and the restaurant’s executive chef Brian Szostak, is also a dedication to Van Kempen’s late mother Anna Pump, who ran the Food Shop since buying the gourmet food business in 1980.





Berry Oatmeal Crisp

“This easy, make ahead dessert was one of my mother’s favorite dishes for a crowd. Substitute the most local, ripe, seasonal berry, or pitted fruit combination.” — Sybille van Kempen

CRISP:

1T Cornstarch

7½ C Fresh berries (seasonal berries of your choice)

1 C Sugar

½ tsp. Ground cinnamon

TOPPING:

½ C AP flour

¼ C Sugar

½ C Light brown sugar

½ C Rolled oats

¼ C Walnuts, coarsely chopped

¼ tsp. Ground cinnamon

4 T Unsalted butter, softened

Preheat oven to 375°F

Combine the crisp ingredients in a bowl

Mix well

Pour into a ceramic casserole dish

For the topping, combine all ingredients in a bowl

Mix well with your hands until crumbly

Sprinkle over the top of the fruit

Bake 45 minutes, or until the crumbs are brown and beginning to bubble

Cool for 2 hours before serving

SERVES 6-8