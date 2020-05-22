Sagaponack mainstay Loaves and Fishes is gearing up for the launch of its new farm-to-table cookbook series. The 12 cookbooks — one for each month of the year — feature recipes from the market’s kitchen, incorporating seasonal produce from local Long Island farmers. To be released in seasonal trios, the series kicks off with the summer months: June, July and August.

Here, a recipe from the June edition ahead of the book’s July release:

“Loaves and Fishes Visits Green Thumb, Halsey Family’s Organic Farm”

By Sybille van Kempen with Licia Kassim Householder

Shortcakes With Roasted Strawberries

Roasting the strawberries for this shortcake intensifies the sweetness of the berry, making the syrup jam-like.

Makes 6-8 shortcakes

3 3⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

5 ounces (10 tablespoons) very cold salted butter, cubed

1 cup buttermilk

1⁄2 cup heavy cream plus 2 tablespoons, divided

2 large eggs

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sift all the dry ingredients (first five) into a large metal or glass bowl. Add in cold, cubed butter and start to work the butter into the flour with your fingers or a pastry blender until the butter is the size of peas.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, 1⁄2 cup cream and eggs and pour into the center of the dry ingredients. Using your hands, mix the liquids into the flour just until the dough comes together. Turn the shortcake dough out onto a liberally floured surface and start to mold into a disc about 2-inches high. Portion shortcakes by using a 2 1⁄2-inch biscuit cutter. Gently ease shortcakes out of cutter and place onto a sheet tray lined with parchment. Once all shortcakes have been cut out of the first dough disc, bring the remaining pieces of dough together and cut out remaining shortcakes. Discard the remaining dough, as using it will result in tough shortcakes. Chill dough in the freezer 10 to 15 minutes or in refrigerator for an hour before baking. Brush the shortcakes with remaining 2 tablespoons of heavy cream and sprinkle with sanding or granulated sugar. Bake the shortcakes for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown and puffed. Allow to cool completely before cutting open and assembling shortcakes.

View Gallery Related Gallery Swimwear Trend 2020: Staycation Mode

More From the Eye:

Opening a NYC Restaurant During a Pandemic? Chef Mikel de Luis Starts Haizea With Takeout

NYC Chefs Launch Cookbook to Benefit Restaurant Relief Fund

‘Wine Girl’ Memoir Traces Victoria James’ Path to Becoming America’s Youngest Sommelier