Fashion Trends That Translate from Runway to Red Carpet



Jenna Ortega in Versace at the 2023 SAG Awards

Goth: Jenna Ortega at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Gilbert Flores/Variety



Her role in “Wednesday” propelled her to be the new queen of goth 2023, and the influence quickly spread to the runway: Rodarte, for example, had the aesthetic as the central theme of its fall collection. Ortega took the look from TV screens to runway to red carpet, as seen in her appearance at the 2023 SAG Awards in black vampy Versace. Similar looks were seen at Rick Owens and Moschino as part of the big goth trend of the season.

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland at the 2023 Golden Globes

Metallic: Angela Bassett at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Gilbert Flores/Variety

Metallic dressing is sometimes seen as a good luck charm for red carpet awards show dressing. Bassett proved the superstition correct when she took home the shiny Golden Globe wearing this silver metallic halter gown. The red carpet staple made its way to the runway with Paco Rabanne drawing from the ’60s groovy period, Balenciaga revisiting glam classics and Valentino with an allover sequined shirt dress, proving that glamour is always in style.

Jamie Lee Curtis in Romona Keveza at the 2023 SAG Awards

Red: Jamie Lee Curtis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Gilbert Flores/Variety

By wearing this plunging V-neck body-con red gown with train, Curtis redefined age rules for red carpet dressing. Classic red gowns command attention, and the Oscar-winning actress proved she deserves the eyeballs. When it came to the runways, red was the most used color by designers for the same reason. Bottega Veneta offered up a low-cut, Edwardian waist version, while Christopher Kane went modern with a leather look.

Hunter Schaefer in Ann Demeulemeester at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Seduce: Hunter Schafer at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety

Move over, naked dress. Hunter Schaefer took the revealing trend to the next level by using just a thin feather as a top. There is nothing new about skin-baring looks on the red carpet, but the execution now is at a whole new level, from cutouts to sheer layering and beyond. On the runway, the likes of Gabriela Hearst played with minimalism and seduction; Stella McCartney had embellished cutouts and the master of powerful sensuality LaQuan Smith created the most alluring silhouettes.