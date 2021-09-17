WWD Report Card: An Outrageous Week in Fashion

Lil Nas X: 5
Channeling Lil Kim in this off-the-shoulder, nipples-baring lavender gown hybrid pantsuit, Lil Nas X continues to explore gender-bending boundaries on the red carpet and we are thankful for that.
Justin Bieber: 4
He basically time traveled from the early Aughts’ casual Friday cubicle world. Although it’s not the most flattering silhouette, he gets brownie points for bringing back such an iconic moment.
Doja Cat: 2
Already outrageous on the runway, this worm cocoon dress feels cozy to take a nap in but it also trips us out a bit.
Megan Fox: 3
There is nothing new about naked dresses. Once you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all. That said, she looks gorgeous.
Iman: 5
Only a supermodel could pull this off. Dressed like the sun, her eternal beauty radiates — she looks like an ageless goddess.
A$AP Rocky: 5
Everyone has fantasized about taking their comforter off the bed and wearing it to an event. A$AP may be the only person who can get away with that — and at the Met! It should be noted that upcycling patchwork is a big trend on the runway.
Kim Kardashian West: 2
Sorry, but this is a bit of a downer — and scary. Good as an art installation, less remarkable as a fashion statement.
Dan Levy: 2
This feels more like he’s dressed for Halloween than an actual outfit. What he’s going as remains a mystery.
SEE MORE: