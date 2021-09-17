×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Can London Fashion Week Come Back Alive?

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Business

Luxury at American Dream Gets Real

WWD Report Card: An Outrageous Week in Fashion

Between the VMAs on Sunday and the Met Gala on Monday, we saw a lot on the carpet this week. Here, breaking down the most outrageous.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Style at the Met Gala
Lil Nas X by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images, Asap by Charles Guerin/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images), Dan Levy by Masato Onoda

Lil Nas X: 5
Channeling Lil Kim in this off-the-shoulder, nipples-baring lavender gown hybrid pantsuit, Lil Nas X continues to explore gender-bending boundaries on the red carpet and we are thankful for that.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images

Justin Bieber: 4
He basically time traveled from the early Aughts’ casual Friday cubicle world. Although it’s not the most flattering silhouette, he gets brownie points for bringing back such an iconic moment.

Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Doja Cat: 2
Already outrageous on the runway, this worm cocoon dress feels cozy to take a nap in but it also trips us out a bit.

Doja Cat on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Doja Cat on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Megan Fox: 3
There is nothing new about naked dresses. Once you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all. That said, she looks gorgeous.

Megan Fox at the MTV Video Music Awards
Megan Fox at the MTV Video Music Awards ddp images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images

Iman: 5
Only a supermodel could pull this off. Dressed like the sun, her eternal beauty radiates — she looks like an ageless goddess.

A$AP Rocky: 5
Everyone has fantasized about taking their comforter off the bed and wearing it to an event. A$AP may be the only person who can get away with that — and at the Met! It should be noted that upcycling patchwork is a big trend on the runway.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky attending the Met Gala.
Rihanna and Asap Rocky attending the Met Gala. Charles Guerin/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Kim Kardashian West: 2
Sorry, but this is a bit of a downer — and scary. Good as an art installation, less remarkable as a fashion statement.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Dan Levy: 2
This feels more like he’s dressed for Halloween than an actual outfit. What he’s going as remains a mystery.

Dan Levy at the Met Gala.
Dan Levy at the Met Gala. Masato Onoda/WWD

Style at the Met Gala

