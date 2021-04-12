Smocking Goat, 64 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6JJ

Just around the corner from Shoreditch House, Smoking Goat is the sister restaurant of Soho’s cult Thai restaurant Kiln, which won’t reopen till May. This East London branch offers slightly different dishes, but it comes with a bigger space and is open starting April 12.

The restaurant is now booking tables of up to six people and has tables available for walk-ins. If you want to get a bite before a long night out, try the jungle curry stir-fry with chicken liver and pepper, the red curry with lobster, celtuce and hot mint, or the roast bone marrow and aged beef Nam Tok — which means spicy salad — with lardo fried rice.

Native at Browns, 39 Brook Street, W1K 4JE

Browns Brook Street is one of the most exciting new shopping destinations to check out in post-lockdown London. Sustainable dining pioneer Native, founded by Ivan Tisdall-Downes and Imogen Davis, is opening a branch in the specialty store’s new location. While the full dining experience won’t come until May, the courtyard area will begin service starting April 12.

After checking out arrivals from your beloved brands, you can order smoked cucumbers with fermented brown crab, Native’s own take on the Filet-O-Fish, and sea buckthorn ice lolly from the garden menu. They also offer a selection of natural wines and cocktails, drawing on foraged ingredients.

Opso, 10 Paddington Street, W1U 5QL

View Gallery Related Gallery All of the Fashion at the 2021 BAFTA Awards

Greek restaurant Opso in Marylebone will open its terrace area for outdoor dining on April 12. First opened in 2014, the restaurant blends Greek culinary heritage with a modern twist. It’s perfect for those who want to sit down for a break after shopping at Selfridges or Bond Street, as well as after a long walk in Regent’s Park.

Start the meal with hand-stretched pita bread and olives and tzatziki before ordering the slow-cooked lamb shank and moussakas to share. Finish the meal with a slice of Bougatsa, a traditional Greek pastry from the city of Thessaloniki.

Franco’s, 61 Jermyn Street, SW1Y 6LX

Franco’s on Jermyn Street, not to be mistaken with pizza chain Franco Manca, is one of the oldest Italian restaurants in London. Having served quality Italian food for more than 76 years, it will resume its outdoor dining beginning April 12.

Besides Italian classics like linguine with lobster, black truffle risotto and tiramisu, one of its most popular dishes, beetroot carpaccio with rocket, goat cheese and pecan nuts, will be back on the à la carte menu. It’s a great choice for a proper but not overly stiff business dinner.

Rochelle Canteen, 16 Playground Gardens, E2 7F

East London’s Rochelle Canteen will reopen its beautiful outdoor space for the guests starting April 12. It’s a popular spot for fashion people to gossip over a few bottles of wine and modern British dishes, such as grilled mackerel and cucumber salad, lamb sweetbreads with bacon and peas and middle white with lentils and watercress.

Double Standard, 10 Argyle Street, WC1H 8EG

The Standard Hotel in King’s Cross will reopen the terrace area of its bar, Double Standard, on April 12. The 70s-inspired spot serves stomach-filling food, beer and cocktails. If you don’t want to call it a day and jump on the train quite yet, try the burger here — it won’t disappoint.

Bistrotheque, 23-27 Wadeson Street, E2 9DR

Set in an old warehouse in Bethnal Green, Bistrotheque has been a favorite spot for London’s fashion crowd for years. During the lockdown, it rolled out a delivery service appropriately called the Chic Hen that specializes in fancy roast chicken.

Starting April 12, it will open the Loading Bay Bar every Thursday to Sunday. As its name suggests, it’s converted from the restaurant’s loading area. While the main kitchen won’t be opened until May, guests will still be able to order via Chic Hen and enjoy roast chicken, enchiladas or humita to accompany their drinks. An online reservation is required.