×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Business

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made for Meditation

Theaster Gates, who designed the 21st Serpentine Summer Pavilion, takes visitors to a zen place amid the hustle of central London.

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made
Theaster Gates' pavilion at the Serpentine in London. Courtesy of Iwan Baan

LONDON — The new Serpentine Summer Pavilion, designed by Theaster Gates, is a space for contemplation and communion.

Titled “Black Chapel,” it references bottle and beehive kilns from Stoke-on-Trent, England, and the American West, as well as the Musgum mud huts of Cameroon and the Kasubi Tombs of Kampala, Uganda.

The pavilion, which is located outside the main Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, is a black cylinder shape made from lightweight timber with materials that were sourced sustainably.

Inside, seven hanging panels pay homage to the craft of roofers, Gates’ late father’s occupation. A bronze bell rescued from St. Laurence, a landmark Catholic Church from the South Side of Gates’ native Chicago, sits next to the entrance.

On Tuesday, during the opening, Gates described “Black Chapel” as a safe haven for those that want to rest from the pressures of the world, and take some quiet time.

Related Galleries

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made
The Serpentine summer pavilion designed by Theaster Gates. Image Courtesy of Iwan Baan

The artist himself has been making extra time for meditation and yoga in the wake of the pandemic.

“I microdosed on everything that I could, just try to get through the times. I feel like I picked up yoga as a kind of new practice,” said Gates, adding that he became accustomed to “holding a position until it hurts, and continuing to hold a position and breathing through it. I then imagined that I could get to a point where the position no longer hurts,” he said.

Over the next months, the pavilion will host on-site experiences where artists, musicians and poets will showcase their work.

They have been invited by Yesomi Umolu, the Serpentine’s director of curatorial affairs and public practice. The architect David Adjaye and Lesley Lokko, the curator of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale, are acting as advisers, and helping to curate the program.

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made
Theaster Gates

“You want it to be a destination point where there can be this moment of awe in the structure itself or around nature,” said Umolu, adding, “it’s also a space to activate friendship. But maybe kinship is a good way to put it, to feel kind of ‘in communion’ with others who you might not know directly, but you’re having a shared experience with.”

Umolu joined the Serpentine at the beginning of 2020, moving to London from Chicago where she was a director of a gallery and a tutor at the University of Chicago. She met Gates through the college faculty and later worked with him on his installations for the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial.

“Both cities share an investment in culture, in the creative industries and certainly what Gates is doing on the South Side is not just creating cultural spaces,” she said.

“He wants to support creative practitioners, whether they’re artists, potters, furniture makers or designers. He’s really invested in supporting creators like himself,” Umolu added.

Gates staged his first London show with White Cube in 2012, and said the new pavilion marks his 10-year reunion with London.

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made
Theaster Gates’ new pavilion at the Serpentine. Image Courtesy of the Serpentine Gallery

“Over the years, I’ve done many, many things, but I feel like, in some ways, this city is my second home. In the wake of the Venice Biennale, it’s pavilion season — they’re everywhere! It’s an honor to be able to contribute to creating a work for the public space,” Gates said.

He said he was especially proud to have been invited by the architecture community, as a non-architect, to create something in London. “It wasn’t even on my radar as a possibility. This is really only my second pavilion ever. So I just feel thankful that London has always believed in my practice. I’ve been working for 12 years as a professional artist and I still feel like I’m a baby.”

The first Serpentine Summer Pavilion opened in 2000 and was designed by the British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. Over the years, the gallery has gone on to showcasing the work of some of the biggest names in architecture, ranging from Ai Weiwei to Bjarke Ingels.

The 21st Serpentine Pavilion opens to the public on June 10, and will run until Oct. 16.

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Hot Summer Bags

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

The Serpentine Summer Pavilion Is Made

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad