7 New Documentaries to Watch in June 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Roe v. Wade and prominent LGBTQ figures are among the topics of this month’s documentaries.

7 New Documentaries to Watch in
Jennifer Lopez performing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show imageSPACE/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

June 2022 will see the debut of several new documentaries and docuseries focusing on a range of topics.

Netflix has teamed with Jennifer Lopez this month for “Halftime,” a documentary film that provides an intimate look at Lopez’s career and life, with a focus on her showstopping 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance alongside Shakira.

After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in January, “The Janes” is making its way to HBO Max this month, centering on the story of seven women in 1972 Chicago who were helping other women access abortions in a pre-Roe v. Wade era.

To celebrate Pride Month, Discovery+ is introducing “The Book of Queer,” which highlights prominent LGBTQ people in history whose stories have been erased or marginalized.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new documentaries and docuseries to watch in June 2022. Read on for more.

“The Book of Queer”
Stream on Discovery+

A still from “The Book of Queer” Courtesy of Discovery+

The five-part docuseries highlights the stories of prominent LGBTQ people in history whose stories have been erased or marginalized through original songs and music videos.

“Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?”
Stream on Netflix on June 3

A still from “Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?” Courtesy of Netflix

The four-episode docuseries centers on Norwegian cop Eirik Jensen, who was arrested in 2013 for drug trafficking. The series includes interviews with Jensen and tries to determine if Jensen is innocent or guilty of his crimes.

“The Janes”
Stream on HBO Max on June 8

A still from “The Janes” Courtesy of HBO Max

After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, “The Janes” will debut on HBO Max this month. The film focuses on a group of women in 1972 Chicago who were helping other women access abortions in a pre-Roe v. Wade era.

“Halftime”
Stream on Netflix on June 14

A still from “Halftime” Courtesy of Netflix

Jennifer Lopez gives an inside look at her life and career in this documentary film, which focuses on her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance alongside Shakira.

“Follow the Thread”
Stream on HBO Max on June 17

A still from “Follow the Thread” Courtesy of TCM/Ben Wilson

Hosted by Turner Classic Movies’ Alicia Malone, “Follow the Thread” looks at the synergies between fashion and film. The docuseries will include conversations with industry figures like Tim Gunn, Bob Mackie, Zac Posen, Jeremy Scott and Andrew Bolton.

“Civil: Ben Crump”
Stream on Netflix on June 19

Attorney Ben Crump speaks to reporters at a news conference in the Bronx borough of New York on Feb. 8, 2022. AP

The documentary film offers a closer look at civil rights attorney Ben Crump’s work, including his time working with the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“Menudo: Forever Young”
Stream on HBO Max on June 23

A still from “Menudo: Young Forever” Courtesy of HBO Max

The four-part docuseries follows the rise and fall of Latin America’s most iconic boy band in the ’80s, focusing on the abuse and exploitation the members said they experienced from their manager.

