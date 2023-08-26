Where to Shop, Eat and Stay in Shanghai This Summer

Making a bold post-pandemic return, Shanghai is brimming with energy from day to night. Here are the latest offerings from the ever-evolving fashion capital, ranging from restaurants to fashion retail and hotels.

Where to shop:

Chiao Yun Lo

Park Mall

A recent arrival in Shanghai’s blossoming retail landscape is a Colette-like multibrand store in a mixed-use complex in the Jingan district. Park Mall, owned by local apparel giant ZucZug, scouts China and the world for fashion brands, homeware, books, fragrances and vintage designer pieces that reflect the taste and preferences of Shanghai’s urban youth. Between racks and shelves of fashionable goods is a vinyl section dedicated to Chinese independent musicians — a treat for the music head and Y2K fanatics. Frequent pop-ups and retail-driven cultural events have made the area surrounding the shop a focal point for the neighborhood’s creatives to gather, mingle and share ideas. Remember to visit fashion retailer XC273 and The Marketplace around the corner to get a sense of the lively neighborhood fashion scene.

Address:

Room 102, Nol. 98-1, Yanping Road, Jingan District, Shanghai

Fraw

Wang Yushi

Inside Fraw.

Occupying an unassuming curbside storefront on Yanqing Road, Fraw is part of a hipster neighborhood brimming with neat designer shops and cafés. Launched last October, the husband-and-wife duo Pam Hong and William Zhu wanted to build a modern wardrobe with a raw edge for “the working woman.” The result is a mix of fashion labels, homeware and books that portray an unassuming wabi-sabi sensibility. Toogood; Nigel Cabourn Women; Margaret Howell; Le Yucca’s, a Japanese cult brand known for boyish leather shoes; hat maker Kijima Takayuki, and pearl jewelry maker Mariko Tsuchiyama complete the brand lineup. An exhibition that spotlights Tsuchiyama’s works and a launch of Howell-designed Anglepoise lamps will be held this month.

ADDRESS:

No. 36 Yanping Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

Haus Shanghai

The alien human installation at the Gentle Monster flagship.

Head downtown for some immersive retail therapy at Gentle Monster’s Shanghai flagship. On the first floor, the Korean eyewear maker’s larger-than-life alien human installation is currently on view. On the second floor, SND, the Chongqing-based fashion retailer, has filled the shop floor with a selection of up-and-coming designer brands from Paris, Seoul to Shanghai. With an eye for diverse content offerings, SND is currently hosting a pop-up with Archivism, a Shanghai-based fashion archive and research agency. The “Do you ever look back?” exhibition restyled archival fashion pieces to go with contemporary garments.

ADDRESS:

No.798-812 Middle Huaihai Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai

What to eat:

Ling Long Restaurant

Wayne Wei

Jason Liu of Ling Long.

Helmed by Jason Liu, the Taiwanese visionary trained in traditional haute cuisine, Ling Long’s eight-course set menu takes diners on a culinary journey that explores the concept of umami flavors and skillfully combines uncommon local ingredients. Jasmine-infused yak butter, crispy Shandong wagyu, spicy Taizhou rockfish, and king crab leg finished with fermented grain sauce are some of Liu’s best work. The dessert section — which includes Yunnan honeycomb soufflé served on beeswax, and a play on classic ’80s candies such as the toasted popcorn crunch, chewy White Rabbit marshmallow and glazy sugar balls — offers a confectionary walk down memory lane. Wine pairings at Ling Long include a variety of classic offerings as well as huangjiu, or Chinese yellow wine.

ADDRESS AND PHONE:

Room 105, No.2 Zhongshan East Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai

+86 021-2329-0313

Duli

Courtesy

The interior of Duli.

Serving fusion plant-based dishes, Duli has established itself as the sophisticated and casual gathering spot for the health-conscious urbanite. Thijs Bosma, a Dutchman and lifelong vegetarian who used to live in Chengdu, was inspired by Sichuan dishes and ingredients and decided to try his hand at the restaurant business after relocating to Shanghai. The menu features hearty and healthy dishes bursting with flavors. Must-tries at Duli include the Sichuan spice salad, the Di San Xian (a mix of potato, green pepper and eggplant) croquettes, the corn and cauliflower fritter “bao” burger, and the Tom Yum Wonton Soup.

ADDRESS AND PHONE:

No. 28 Donghu Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

+86 021-3363-2156

Pado

Katherine Gu

A look at Pado.

Launched by Tom Ryu Tae-hyeok, the esteemed chef responsible for bringing modern Korean cuisine to Shanghai, Pado focuses on soulful Korean dishes, such as seafood tteokbokki, crab fishcake soup, and Busan specialty rice cakes with a new-age spin. With a focus on social drinking, Pado offers craft soju, soju cocktails, soju pairing menus and rare Korean sake, which the chef found during a recent research trip back home.

ADDRESS AND PHONE:

No. 1107 Yuyuan Road, Room A101, Changning District, Shanghai

+86 189-6497-3659

Shi He Yuan

Courtesy

The Peking duck at Shi He Yuan.

As the latest venture from the creators of the Michelin-starred restaurant Yong Fu, Shi He Yuan offers a refined taste of Northern China cuisine. Calling it “New Beijing cuisine,” the chefs blend Beijing and Shandong flavors. The signature dish is the spicy fish head that can be paired with deep-fried dough sticks, or the Peking duck prepared in three different ways.

ADDRESS AND PHONE:

No.999 Middle Huaihai Road, iapm, room 605

+86 021-5888-8605

Where to stay:

Capella Jian Ye Li

Georg Roske

The exterior of Capella Jian Ye Li.

Tucked away on a quiet street in Shanghai’s former French Concession, Capella Jian Ye Li features 55 Shikumen-styled villas that offer an unparalleled restorative living experience. The courtyard villas stand three stories tall and include an open rooftop that grants a marvelous view of the downtown skyline. Pamper yourself at the hotel spa, which features ultra-premium skin care brand Carita, or try the 60-minute sleep therapy followed by a soak in the flotation tank for the full Capella experience.

ADDRESS, PHONE AND WEBSITE:

480 West Jianguo Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

+86 021-5466-6688

https://capellahotels.com/en/capella-shanghai

J Hotel

Kimi Cai

One of the restaurants at J Hotel.

Occupying the top floors of the spiraling Shanghai Tower, China’s tallest building that stands at 632 meters, J Hotel offers a breathtaking view of the Shanghai skyline from the Pudong side. Stay at one of J Hotel’s 165 rooms, enjoy the hotel’s seven restaurants, bars and swimming pool and be sure to check out the spa, which offers Reiki treatments, a holistic healing experience.

ADDRESS, PHONE AND WEBSITE:

No. 126 Dong Tai Road, Shanghai Tower, Lujiazui Pudong New District, Shanghai

+86 021-3886-8888

https://jhotel-shanghai.com/en/