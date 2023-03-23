Best Things to Do During Shanghai Fashion Week: A Lifestyle Guide

What to see

“Botticelli to Van Gogh”: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London

“Boy Bitten by a Lizard,” Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio The National Gallery Photographi



Shanghai Museum has teamed with the National Gallery to launch the exhibition “Botticelli to Van Gogh,” the first time for the esteemed gallery’s works to ever travel to Asia. With 52 works from 55 artists the exhibition provides a comprehensive and educational overview of paintings from the Renaissance to 19th century post-Impressionism. The show presents some of the best-known works by artists such as Caravaggio, Botticelli, Manet, Renoir and Monet.

No. 201 Renmin Avenue, Huangpu District, Shanghai

Jonni Cheatwood: Toeing the Line

Gallery All

Jonni Cheatwood, the Brazilian American artist known for his vibrantly colored oil paintings, is staging his first China exhibition at Gallery All, a whitespace neighboring Machine-A. A self-taught artist known for unexpected textures and shapes on canvas created with found textiles, Cheatwood’s exhibition features the latest series of “family photos” with condensed abstract faces.

Gallery All, No. 66 Yuyao Road, Jingan District, Shanghai

Zhang Xiaogang: Mayflies

Long Museum presents new works from Zhang Xiaogang, a prominent figure in contemporary art. Through Zhang’s paintings, one is able to understand the sociocultural transformation taking place in China over the last decade. More than 80 works, including oil on paper, oil on canvas, installations and preliminary sketches, are being shown at the museum, a monumental architectural establishment by the West Bund.

Long Museum(West Bund), No.3398 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui District, Shanghai

Long Museum

“Human Brains: Preserving the Brain — Forum on Neurodegenerative Diseases“

“Human Brains” exhibition poster



As the second chapter of Fondazione Prada’s three-year program focused on neuroscience, “Preserving the Brain” kicks off on March 30 at Prada Rongzhai. Designed by the New York-based studio 2×4, under the scientific direction of Giancarlo Comi, the exhibition will consist of 14 sections conceived by 13 research centers across the world, in particular Tianjin Medical University General Hospital. The show will tackle brainy topics that range from neurodegenerative diseases and machine learning medicine, to therapeutic perspectives in treatment.

Prada Rongzhai, No.186 North Shaan Xi Road, Jingan District, Shanghai

Where to Eat

ØSP

Inside ØSP

An ambitious undertaking by the highly respected food critic Yu Yangci, ØSP incorporates a dining space (Ømakase), a lounge bar (Savøur) and a private pop-up kitchen (Pøp) in one setting. The restaurant’s logo and spacial elements are designed by Japanese streetwear godfather Hiroshi Fujiwara and features a seasonal menu offering Southeast Asian dishes, created by star chef Joey Cheong.

No. 319 Jiaozhou Road, No. 30, Suite 101

Hunan Restaurant (Yuan You Tao)

Located in downtown Shanghai’s Former French Concession, Hunan cuisine slash bistro Hunan Restaurant (Yuan You Tao) is known for its modern take on traditional Hunan cuisine, featuring dishes including Hunan-style Beef Tartare, Iberico Ham soup dumplings and Pig Ear Terrine.

No. 167 Xinle Road

Bastard

Bastard restaurant

A Chinese-style bistro serving Sichuanese and Cantonese fusion cuisine, Bastard is helmed by former Edition Hotel star chef Michael Janczewski. Hidden in residential lanes but not far from ØSP, Bastard has come to be known for its intimate setting and neon-lit metal bar.

319 Jiaozhou Road, No. 102, Bldg 30

Restaurant Fu

The latest addition to Oha Eatery is Restaurant Fu, the former an emerging local restaurant group and interior design company known for creating Gen Z-friendly culinary moments. Helmed by an experienced Cantonese chef, Restaurant Fu’s March menu focuses on Chaoshan cuisine, a high-end branch of Cantonese cuisine.

No. 431 Dagu Road

Where to Shop

SND @ Haus Shanghai

SND @ Haus Shanghai

SND, Chongqing’s coolest retailer, has finally landed in downtown Shanghai, taking up the third floor of Haus Shanghai, the hyped South Korean eyewear company’s Shanghai flagship. To officially launch the store, SND enlisted Paris-based Thai artist PZ Opassuksatit, known for her jarring yet humorous installations and performances, to build a supermarket-themed pop-up.

No. 798 Middle Huaihai Road

Machine-A

Machine-A

Well known London retailer Machine-A’s Shanghai shop stays true to its perks and eccentricity. Located within a burgeoning neighborhood not far from XC273, Machine-A features a Raf Simons shop-in-shop designed by Glenn Sestig, a first for the brand in China. The Shanghai store, which aims to become a hub for cultural and fashion exchange between London and Shanghai, will reveal Mugler’s first Shanghai pop-up in the coming weeks.

Building No. 2, No. 74 Yuyao Road

LMDS

Short for Le Monde de SHC, LMDS occupies a leafy street corner neighboring Aesop and Lululemon. The three-story building is divided into three sections: the first floor dedicated to menswear, the second to designer brands and lifestyle offerings, the third to eveningwear. Dubbed by founder Eric Young as a “fashion playground,” LMDS continues to discover lesser-known brands from around the world.

No. 1 Taojiang Road

XC273

XC273 Chao Yun Lo

Located in an up-and-coming neighborhood in downtown Shanghai, XC273 is an expansive shop and event space with a floor dedicated to SND. With a visually stimulating pond at the center of its first floor, XC273 is known for its focus on experimental menswear designers on its first floor and a more wearable womenswear section on the second level. A Nike Air Max Day event is also on view at XC273 from March Friday to Sunday.

No. 273 Jiaozhou Road