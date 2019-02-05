Shudu is hitting her first red carpet — the digital version of it, rather — this weekend.

The avatar, created by photographer Cameron-James Wilson, will make her first carpet appearance on Feb. 10 at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. Via a partnership with U.K. mobile network operator EE, Shudu will double as a stylist, helping viewers shop affordable versions of the red-carpet looks using the Google Pixel 3 and chatbot technology.

“Our award-winning network has always let you do more of what you love in more places,” Pete Jeavons, EE’s director of brand marketing, said in a statement. “This year we’ve gone further than ever to challenge what people might think is possible by using 5G and AI to bring digital supermodel Shudu to life on the BAFTA red carpet.”

For her big holographic moment, Shudu has chosen a custom Swarovski yellow gown made of tens of thousands of double-pointed Chaton Crystals, with Swarovski jewelry to match. Nadja Swarovski, member of the company’s executive board, said in a statement that the brand is “committed to supporting fashion innovation and creativity.”

Swarovski is the BAFTA’s official jewelry partner.

Shudu came to social media prominence at the beginning of 2018 in the midst of the virtual avatar frenzy. She made her editorial debut last year on the cover of WWD, and was later cast in a Balmain campaign.

Learn more about her and her creator, Wilson, in the video below.