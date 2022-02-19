×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 18, 2022

Soho House Opening Hotel in West Hollywood

It's taking over the former location of the Palihouse.

Little House West Hollywood Courtyard Bar. Courtesy

Soho House members will at last have a place to stay in West Hollywood, an amenity that has been a mainstay at the clubs in New York, Miami, London, throughout Europe and downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District.

Opening the week of March 28, Holloway House opens in the former location of the Palihouse hotel at 8465 Holloway Drive. The property will have 34 bedrooms overlooking a light-filled garden courtyard bar, a mile away from the flagship club on Sunset Boulevard.

The new space will have a studio for members to work and create content, a cellar-style, vaulted ceiling restaurant serving food and drinks, and a rooftop with tropical garden and daybeds for relaxing and taking in views of the Hollywood Hills.

The hotel marks Soho House’s fifth property in L.A. In addition to the West Hollywood and DTLA clubs, it also has the Little Beach House Malibu and the Soho Works coworking space on the Sunset Strip, which launched in 2020.

Little House West Hollywood. Courtesy
