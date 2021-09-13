×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

Michael Kors and Instagram’s Head Salute The Met’s American Fashion Exhibition

Fashion

Telfar Launches TV Channel to ‘Drip’ Designs to Shoppers in Slow Fashion Format

Soho House Paris to Open in Time for Fashion Week

The South Pigalle location of the global members-only club was once the home to the family of French poet and artist Jean Cocteau.

Soho House Paris: Suite 17
Soho House Paris' Suite 17 boasts listed features such as its wood chimneys, striped walls and the painstakingly restored ceiling. Courtesy of Soho House

ENTENTE CORDIALE: After a long wait followed by a pregnant pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soho House Paris is finally set to open just ahead of Paris Fashion Week — around Sept. 20, although the company wouldn’t confirm an exact date.

For its 31st address, the members-only club is putting down roots in a quiet street in the trendy Parisian neighborhood of South Pigalle, and a house that once belonged to the family of French poet, artist and avant-garde filmmaker Jean Cocteau.

Designed by Soho House’s in-house team, this new address takes its cues from Cocteau’s mythical villa Santo Sospir, blended with the works of French furniture designer Jean Royère, liberal amounts of classic French style and a more contemporary Art Deco twist.

Cocteau’s influence could be felt from the front door, opening onto a tiled entrance inspired by the artist’s famous face drawings, and all the way up to suite number 17, the crown jewel of Soho House Paris. A grand second-floor suite, it has been restored to its former glory to showcase its listed features — fabric-covered walls, monumental wood chimneys and all.

Related Galleries

Among other original details preserved in the building are the staircase, 1940s geometric windows overlooking the pool and winter garden, and black-and-white marble flooring that runs through the ground floor.

Soho House Paris suite
One of the suites of the soon-to-open Soho House Paris. Courtesy of Soho House

Throughout, a selection of vintage finds and furniture commissioned by the company work together to create the Parisian identity of Soho House, echoing the juxtaposition of times and places that range from the first floor’s classic sweeping ceilings to the third floor’s Mediterranean-inflected rooms with exposed wood beams and Cocteau-style murals executed by Swiss-born, Paris-based artist Roberto Ruspoli, all overlooking the luminous courtyard below.

Among the amenities available in this new house are a fully-equipped gym with spa and wellness spaces, as well as an outdoor swimming pool with its own bar. Those feeling peckish will be able to find a seat in the 150-setting winter garden to discover the specific menu developed by a Basque chef named Will.

Another striking feature of Soho House Paris is the underground cabaret, complete with a stage, projection equipment, and a curving bar that will serve cocktails and finger food to guests attending the performances — from film projections to private concerts — that will be scheduled there nightly.

Soho House Paris Cabaret
The cabaret in the lower levels of Soho House Paris. Courtesy of Soho House

Due to its 36-room capacity, only members will be able to book rooms in Paris, including those in the Soho Friends program, which launched in early September.

Coming up next for the club are the openings of Soho Houses in Rome and Tel-Aviv, both slated for October. Plans for two more addresses in Italy, including a wellness-centric spot, are in the works.

For more, see also:

Soho House Joining In the IPO Club

CEO Talks: Nick Jones of Soho House

A First Look at L.A’s Soho Warehouse, Soho House’s Newest Outpost

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A First Look at Soho House's

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

A First Look at Soho House's

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

A First Look at Soho House's

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

A First Look at Soho House's

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A First Look at Soho House's

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad