Soho House Paris to Open in Time for Fashion Week

ENTENTE CORDIALE: After a long wait followed by a pregnant pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soho House Paris is finally set to open just ahead of Paris Fashion Week — around Sept. 20, although the company wouldn’t confirm an exact date.

For its 31st address, the members-only club is putting down roots in a quiet street in the trendy Parisian neighborhood of South Pigalle, and a house that once belonged to the family of French poet, artist and avant-garde filmmaker Jean Cocteau.

Designed by Soho House’s in-house team, this new address takes its cues from Cocteau’s mythical villa Santo Sospir, blended with the works of French furniture designer Jean Royère, liberal amounts of classic French style and a more contemporary Art Deco twist.

Cocteau’s influence could be felt from the front door, opening onto a tiled entrance inspired by the artist’s famous face drawings, and all the way up to suite number 17, the crown jewel of Soho House Paris. A grand second-floor suite, it has been restored to its former glory to showcase its listed features — fabric-covered walls, monumental wood chimneys and all.

Among other original details preserved in the building are the staircase, 1940s geometric windows overlooking the pool and winter garden, and black-and-white marble flooring that runs through the ground floor.

One of the suites of the soon-to-open Soho House Paris. Courtesy of Soho House

Throughout, a selection of vintage finds and furniture commissioned by the company work together to create the Parisian identity of Soho House, echoing the juxtaposition of times and places that range from the first floor’s classic sweeping ceilings to the third floor’s Mediterranean-inflected rooms with exposed wood beams and Cocteau-style murals executed by Swiss-born, Paris-based artist Roberto Ruspoli, all overlooking the luminous courtyard below.

Among the amenities available in this new house are a fully-equipped gym with spa and wellness spaces, as well as an outdoor swimming pool with its own bar. Those feeling peckish will be able to find a seat in the 150-setting winter garden to discover the specific menu developed by a Basque chef named Will.

Another striking feature of Soho House Paris is the underground cabaret, complete with a stage, projection equipment, and a curving bar that will serve cocktails and finger food to guests attending the performances — from film projections to private concerts — that will be scheduled there nightly.

The cabaret in the lower levels of Soho House Paris. Courtesy of Soho House

Due to its 36-room capacity, only members will be able to book rooms in Paris, including those in the Soho Friends program, which launched in early September.

Coming up next for the club are the openings of Soho Houses in Rome and Tel-Aviv, both slated for October. Plans for two more addresses in Italy, including a wellness-centric spot, are in the works.

