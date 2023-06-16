On the Map During Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Milan is buzzing like never before, with a vibrancy greater than even prior to the pandemic. There are new stores, hotels and restaurants in every neighborhood — so plenty for people to check out during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Here, a roundup of some of the new places to check out in the city.

Radisson Collection Hotel Santa Sofia Milan

After four years of renovation, the Radisson Collection Hotel Santa Sofia Milan has opened its doors.

It is located in a ’60s building in the center of the city, between Via Santa Sofia and Corso Italia. The five-star luxury hotel project was entrusted to the Marco Piva architectural studio, which designed the 159 rooms and suites as small urban lofts with large windows and internal glass walls.

Milan-based interior decorator Alessandro Mario Cesario took care of the internal public spaces in collaboration with Studio AtelierP.

Sofia Kitchen & Bar, the hotel’s restaurant, is located in the building’s former courtyard, now covered by a glass roof, and offers a selection of Mediterranean dishes as well as international and European favorites, all prepared with fresh raw materials.

The terrace of the hotel is on the seventh floor, where Alessandro Mario Cesario and Studio AtelierP have created ISSEI Rooftop, a restaurant and bar that specializes in Nikkei cuisine, a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian techniques. The menu, which mixes fresh ingredients and spices, draws inspiration from both the land and the sea. Typical dishes include hamachi ceviche with yuzu leche de tigre and wagyu beef tartare with crispy rice.

On the fourth floor, guests can find a new terrace with an outdoor swimming pool and a lounge bar area, open during the warmer months. A fitness center is open 24 hours daily to enjoy saunas.

Radisson Collection Hotel Santa Sofia Milan. Courtesy Image

Radisson Collection Hotel Santa Sofia Milan

Via Santa Sofia, 37 – 20122

02-36-21-3200

radissonhotels.com

Casa Fiori Chiari

The Brera district, a storied and arty neighborhood in Milan, welcomed a new food destination in April. The second project of the Triple Seafood restaurant group after Vesta restaurant, called Casa Fiori Chiari, opened at Via Fiori Chiari, 8.

The restaurant spans more than 3,780 square feet with mosaic grit floors, granite columns, exposed brick walls and beamed ceilings. The large central rooms, which can accommodate up to 140 seats, are characterized by soft lighting, comfortable sofas and chairs, vaulted ceilings and Dedar fabric upholstery. The restaurant is also equipped with large external doors for those who want to enjoy the fresh air.

The kitchen is led by executive chefs Massimiliano Marfé and Fabio Carlone, both with extensive experience in Italy.

Among the dishes, the eggplant Parmigiana or the Genoese-style pasta omelet stand out. Also don’t miss the selection of pizzas, which are made with dough that uses 0.01 percent beer yeast, which is aged for 52 hours.

The Crunch’s, inspired by the Roman way to make pizza, use a dough with 85 percent hydrated biga for a result that is soft on the inside but crumbly and crunchy on the outside — an ideal starter to share.

At the entrance, the bar offers cocktails designed by bar manager Francesco De Cristoforo.

Food at Casa Fiori Chiari in Milan. Courtesy Image

Casa Fiori Chiari

Via Fiori Chiari, 8 – 20121

02-49-62-3564

casafiorichiari.com

Rivoire

The Florentine coffee spot Rivoire has arrived in Milan. In Via Formentini in the Brera district, the historic café, which in 2022 celebrated 150 years of business in Florence, opened its flagship store on two floors, with a large outdoor area.

The space follows the philosophy of Carmine Rotondaro, the current owner of Rivoire, who wanted to create a multisensory experience. The walls are covered entirely with images of period paintings in a celebration of Renaissance art.

The design elements mimic the Florentine restaurant’s motifs: the bar counter is in fine wood with Portoro marble profiles, the antique-style chandeliers are Murano glass, the floor is in pink onyx and the oyster armchairs are candy pink.

Rivoire offers its own patisserie and a chocolate shop that boasts treats made with master chocolatiers’ ancient recipes.

Cocktails include the Mangotto, a sour drink prepared with bourbon, lime, mango syrup and bergamot liqueur, all homemade.

The menu includes the Panzanella, a Tuscan and Umbrian salad of soaked stale bread, onions and tomatoes, and reinterpretations of traditional Milanese recipes, such as the Milano cutlet, breaded in panko crumbs with a cooking base dusted with Rivoire bitter cocoa.

The food at Rivoire in Milan. Courtesy Image

Rivoire

Via Marco Formentini, 9 – 20121

02-45-39-5956

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan

Covering more than 1,900 square feet over two floors, designer Marcelo Burlon has opened his first flagship store in Milan.

Gonzalez Haase Aas Studio was in charge of the blueprint. Floors and walls are covered with square concrete slabs. All spaces are equipped with a high-quality sound system, and the ground floor has been organized as a platform for all kinds of events, from art and music to installations and special projects.

The first floor carries menswear, eyewear, kidswear and collections of objects. The thick glass furniture serves to hold objects and accessories. The galvanized metal elements function as hangers; there are mirrored surfaces, and wooden slab walls and industrial chipboard separate the exhibition space from the fitting rooms. The ground floor is hosting a sculpture by Argentinian artist Luna Paiva.

Inside Marcelo Burlon County of Milan store in Milan. Courtesy Image

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan

Via Bigli, 28 – 20121

marceloburlon.eu

Gucci

Gucci just relocated its boutique in luxury shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

The store carries a wide selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, luggage, signature handbags, shoes, jewelry and accessories, and covers 9,720 square feet.

Marble floors and ivory boiserie are some of the main elements. Suspended lighting is adorned with black metallic mesh, recalling the black racks and finishes.

The men’s collections are displayed on the mezzanine, while the first level offers a selection for women. Both spaces feature inlaid wooden floorings and walls adorned with rich fabrics upholstery. Wool monochrome rugs are placed along with vintage leather armchairs and sofas to create intimate corners throughout the store.

Inside the Gucci store in Milan. Courtesy Image

Gucci

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II — 20121

gucci.com

The first European exhibition of Leandro Erlich, a renowned contemporary Argentinian artist, is running at Palazzo Reale until October.

Erlich’s art is based on the creation of large installations with which the public relates and interacts. His works aim to bring together creativity, vision, emotion and fun. Examples include buildings on which one appears to climb, houses uprooted and suspended in mid-air, lifts going nowhere, escalators tangled like threads in a ball of yarn, disorienting and surreal sculptures, and videos that subvert normality.

Visitors will be given the opportunity to become better acquainted with Erlich’s art through his best-known and most iconic works, brought together for the first time in a single venue. The 19 exhibited works show that each of us can experience a new dimension of a new world from a new perspective. An example is the “Elevator pitch” (2011). As the doors open, the work reveals an elevator cab full of passengers of all kinds, engaged in various situations, uninterested in observers’ presence, making viewers’ gaze invisible.

Leandro Erlich “Elevator pitch” (2011). Metal structure, stainless steel, automatic door, back projection screen, video player, speakers, elevator button and projector. Courtesy Image

Palazzo Reale

Piazza del Duomo, 12 – 20122

Tel. 02-88-46-5230

palazzorealemilano.it

“Arthur Arbesser Nove Pemo” exhibition

After presenting his first collection at the Triennale museum in June 2022 during the furniture fair, Arthur Arbesser, a Milan-based fashion designer with Viennese origins, presents a new edition of the Pemo chair at the Oxilia gallery.

The deliberately naive shape and scale of the chair purposely recalls children’s furniture, providing a fun contrast to the craftsmanship and skillful application of solid laminate onto its curved surface.

The row of nine tiny, striped chairs — playfully out of proportion and anchored through the remarkable weight of their sturdy wooden base — assume a sculptural presence that transcends their functional purpose, resembling an art installation rather than practical furniture pieces.

Only two chairs are produced for each distinct color variation.

Pemo 9 Rust/Pigeon Blue L35 W35 H60 cm Weight 13 Kg Solid composite wood, Digitally printed HPL Edition of 2. Courtesy Image

Oxilia Galery

Via Nino Oxilia, 9 — 20127

